JSU football: CUSA honors pair of Gamecocks following historic win

Jacksonville State isn’t wasting any time knocking down milestones at the FBS level.
On Monday, Conference USA named Jax State safety Jeremiah Harris and punter Jack Dawson as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week and the Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, following their efforts in Saturday’s 17-14 win over the University of Texas at El Passo.
Harris finished second on the team with eight tackles, three solo. Of course, his starring moment came when he picked off UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison’s pass to receiver Tyrin Smith to seal the win with 1:15 remaining in the game.
This was his third career interception.
While this honor is Dawson’s first at the FBS level, it’s anything but news for the punter to find himself in the spotlight following a win. He earned ASUN weekly honors in each of the last two seasons.
On Saturday, Dawson averaged 45.8 yards on five punts. Dawson’s first kick of the day went down as his longest when it traveled 62 yards.
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep