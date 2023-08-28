 Skip to main content
JSU football: CUSA honors pair of Gamecocks following historic win

Redshirt senior safety Jeremiah Harris is preparing to begin a seventh season at Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State isn’t wasting any time knocking down milestones at the FBS level.

On Monday, Conference USA named Jax State safety Jeremiah Harris and punter Jack Dawson as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week and the Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, following their efforts in Saturday’s 17-14 win over the University of Texas at El Passo.

