JSU football: CUSA commissioner 'extremely' impressed by Jacksonville State

JSU football teaser

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez and the team during the Jacksonvillle State vs Stephen F. Austin game in Montgomery. 

 Photo by Bill Wilson

Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod had high praise for Jacksonville State during the conference’s media day on Tuesday.

The event, which was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, also allowed for reporters to participate and ask questions via Zoom.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.