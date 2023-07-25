JSU football: CUSA commissioner 'extremely' impressed by Jacksonville State

Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod had high praise for Jacksonville State during the conference’s media day on Tuesday.
The event, which was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, also allowed for reporters to participate and ask questions via Zoom.
MacLeod said that Jacksonville State’s plan was “extremely impressive,” adding that the facilities and level of football also stood out to her during the process.
“When we toured the facilities and the things that they were planning to do, everything tied together very nicely,” MacLeod said. “Coach Rodriguez obviously has a great background and will have his team ready to go and plays an exciting brand of football.”
Along with Jacksonville State swimming to impress, MacLeod had positive things to say about Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston, who are all also preparing to begin their inaugural seasons in Conference USA.
She said that the schools in the conference make up a “hungry” group.
“We've had great energy and enthusiasm from our new members that are ready to come in and show that they can compete with our conference and excel,” MacLeod said.
She added that along with all the strengths Jacksonville State brings to the conference, the addition of Kennesaw State in 2024 would help create a strong geographic rivalry in Conference USA.
“The footprint, again, fits really nice with us,” MacLeod said. “With the addition of Kennesaw State in another year, I think that rivalry will grow even more.”
While Jacksonville State is set to enter the conference this season, the program could soon become one of the more veteran members of the conference.
Conference USA, which is the smallest FBS conference at nine members (10 in 2024 when Kennesaw State joins), is actively looking to grow and bolster its membership. MacLeod added that there were “no specifics” in the committee’s search for new programs.
“I think for stability, 10 might not be the most comfortable number, but I think I give a ton of credit to our membership because they've gone about these decisions in a really thoughtful way,” MacLeod said. “There are plenty of people with their hands up saying ‘well, we'll come tomorrow,’ and I think our membership has been thoughtful about how we build it.”
As Jacksonville State and Conference USA are preparing to usher in a new era, MacLeod said that she was pleased with the cooperation between the teams and how the programs were able to work together in the realignment.
“We've turned the page and couldn't be more excited about the group that we have now going forward,” MacLeod said. “Since this group first met in the spring of 2022, again, I don't want to say remarkable again, but the amount they listen to each other, the amount they put their own agendas aside to join collectively to see what we could do with our opportunities. The risks, I guess we could say they took, it's just been rewarding and we again can't wait to get started with this group.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.