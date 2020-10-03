JSU football: Could fall season springboard Cooper to the NFL?

Jacksonville State will begin its fall football season today at Florida State, and Zerrick Cooper is expected to start at quarterback for the third straight opener.
But, when the Gamecocks return for the Ohio Valley Conference football season this spring, will Cooper still be behind center?
Would Cooper, a senior, skip the spring to prepare for the NFL draft and protect himself physically?
"Right now, I haven't thought much about moving forward with my career," Cooper said this week in a video conference call with reporters. "Right now, I'm just focused on the four games that we have (this fall)."
Cooper has finished first in passing yards in the OVC in 2018 and '19. He was first in passing efficiency in 2018 and second last year.
NFL Draft Blitz ranks him the 15th best quarterback in the 2021 draft class. Florida's Kyle Trask is first.
Pro Football Network recently published a story headlined, "Zerrick Cooper is the best FCS quarterback you don't know about."
"Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper, a Clemson transfer that has thrived since changing schools, has slowly gained steam," reads the article, written by Nick Farabaugh. "While the hype is not there yet, he certainly has put himself on the radar of NFL teams heading into his senior season."
Grass said he wouldn't blame Cooper for considering skipping the spring season.
"I'm always for the players," he said. "I'll sit down and talk to them openly and see what their opinion is and what our opinion is after talking to scouts. If we come out of this year, and he's a draftable guy, possibly he goes. I don't know.
"I don't think it's a stretch to say he wouldn't come back. I think there's the potential he could come back. We just want the best for Zerrick. If it's best for him to go on and go, I'll support that. If another year will help him, by all means, we'd love to have him back."