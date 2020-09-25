JSU football: Cooper, Webb still atop the Gamecocks' QB depth chart

With Jacksonville State only a week away from its season opener, the Gamecocks' quarterback picture will look much like it did the previous two years:
Zerrick Cooper and Zion Webb are at the top of the list.
Cooper, a senior, has been the starter. He led the Ohio Valley Conference last year in passing yardage (283.7 yards a game) and was second in passing efficiency (139.9).
Webb, a junior, has backed up Cooper. Last year, he played all season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. In a 14-12 win over Murray State, he had a memorable relief appearance and directed the Gamecocks to both of their touchdown drives.
"We feel like we've got two guys who can get the job done, definitely," JSU coach John Grass said. "We're comfortable with either one of them in the game. Both of them have game experience, and that's a good thing. They're both right on track with their development."
Webb underwent off-season surgery, and Grass said he has returned to practice without much difficulty.
"He's fully recovered," Grass said. "Much better position than he was last year. He kind of hung on and finished the year last year, and it was bothering him really bad. It affected his performance with what he could do. I appreciate what he could do, as far as making it through the season. I'm just glad he's well now."
Grass said they'll get the bulk of the playing time this fall, which will include an abbreviated four-game schedule. OVC teams will play seven-game league slates in the spring.
"I've seen both them show maturity and leadership and grow as we've moved along," Grass said. "Both of them are commanding the offense the way you would want them to. I think it's important to both of them. Both of them do some good things."
Behind Cooper and Webb, Jacksonville State has Aaron "A.C." Graham, a redshirt freshman. He hasn't appeared in a game, but has shined at times in JSU's scrimmages.
"A.C. is a developmental guy right now," Grass said. "He's coming along. He's so athletic. He's got a really good arm, and he can run the football as well. He's got a lot of speed. Talented guy. He's just got to develop. He'll get there one day."
Grass said he hopes there will be opportunities to play Graham some.
"This is a developmental year for him, so any action he is going to get is going to help him," Grass said. "He's one of the ones I've seen get better in scrimmages."