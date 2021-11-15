JSU football: Cooper, Swain, Wiggins earn ASUN weekly honors

Three Jacksonville State players have landed ASUN Conference weekly football honors after the Gamecocks beat Lamar 38-7 on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper was named ASUN offensive player of the year, which is the second time this season he has received the award. Running back Ron Wiggins was named freshman of the week, while freshman defensive end Jaylen Swain was named defensive player of the week.
Cooper threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns. It's the first time he has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game since 2019.
All three scoring strikes were more than 20 yards and to different receivers at 21 yards (Jayson Jones), 29 (PJ Wells) and 33 (Ahmad Edwards). Cooper's day included no interceptions, and he rushed for 10 yards on the ground.
Wiggins, a former Jacksonville High standout, ran for a career-high 98 yards on eight carries, scoring the first two touchdowns of his career. His first score came on an 18-yard run in the second quarter to push JSU to the lead, while his 55-yarder in the fourth quarter cemented the win and goes down as the longest run of the year for JSU.
Swain, an Oxford native, recorded four tackles, one for a loss, and forced a fumble on a strip-sack against the Cardinals on Saturday. His forced fumble was recovered by JSU, setting up a Gamecocks touchdown on the following drive. He helped the JSU defense limit Lamar to just 147 yards of total offense (94 rushing and 53 passing), and finished one tackle shy of the team high.
JSU will play at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. With a win, JSU would extend its FCS-best streak of consecutive seasons with a .500 or better record to 19 years.