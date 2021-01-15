JSU football: Cooper announces he is staying with the Gamecocks

Zerrick Cooper is staying at Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks' quarterback announced on social media Friday night that he "will play another year here at Jacksonville State" under head coach John Grass.
Originally a transfer from Clemson, Cooper is a redshirt senior but suffered a broken leg in the final game of the fall season. The NCAA Council is allowing players to have another year of eligibility, so Cooper can return not only for this spring's Ohio Valley Conference season but for the 2021 fall season as well.
In four games this fall with first-year quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen, Cooper threw for 671 yards with one touchdown. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 83 yards and five touchdowns.
But, in a 19-10 win at Florida International, he went out early with a broken leg. It hurt his draft stock. For example, this past March, NFL Draft Blitz ranked him as the 15th best quarterback in the draft. This past October, he had fallen to No. 30.
"I just want to say thank you for all the love and support here at Jacksonville State University," Cooper posted. "I don't think there's a superior program or institution for a student athlete to pursue their fantasies. God has favored me with astonishing abilities and opportunities.
"I've gained great lessons, staggering memories, and lifelong friendships. I would like to thank Coach Grass and Coach Allen for accepting me and helping grow in every aspect. My love for this team is immeasurable. I wouldn't trade them for anything.
"In life you may experience many stepping stones and have to make tough decisions. Every next level of your life will require a greater version of you. Going through these struggles just makes the success sweeter. I want the legacy of my last name to live forever at JSU. Therefore, I've decided that I'm not ready to leave this program and will play another year here at Jacksonville State."
JSU has seven games scheduled for this spring. With that and a full schedule in the fall, Cooper could own all the major passing records in school history.
His 61 career touchdown passes are tied with former star Ed Lett for first place. He has 78 combined touchdowns passing and running, which trails only Eli Jenkins' 89.
His 7,491 passing yards trail only Jenkins' 7,652. Cooper's 8,260 yards of total offense are behind Jenkins' 11,448.
Cooper already holds the top two spots in school history in both touchdown passes and yards. He had 3,416 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018 and 3,404 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019.
Cooper was first in passing yards in the OVC in 2018 and '19. He was first in passing efficiency in 2018 and second in '19.