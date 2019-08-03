JACKSONVILLE — Zerrick Cooper stands one year as a starter, and a school-record 32 touchdown passes, into his Jacksonville State stay.
Just think what could happen with a year’s experience.
Cooper enters his second JSU season something more than raw talent, which came with the former four-star prospect who transferred from Clemson seeking opportunity. He brought talent reminiscent of Ryan Perrilloux’s, after Perrilloux’s LSU falling out brought him to JSU in 2008.
Cooper did enough in his first JSU season to earn hype reminiscent of what surrounded Eli Jenkins, entering his senior season in 2016. Cooper and wide receiver Josh Pearson made the Walter Payton Award preseason watch list, released this week. Jenkins made the STATS FCS Player of the Year watch list in 2016.
NFL arm talent meets experience, something Cooper couldn’t get in limited playing time at Clemson but got at JSU. What does that look like?
“It’s me, wanting to make plays when they’re not there,” he said. “So, that’s me being more mature now and take my checkdown, knowing when to run or just knowing when I need to get out of the play.”
It’s a delicate balance.
Cooper showed the arm in 2018. Arms like his right one don’t often show up in FCS football. He makes throws other FCS quarterbacks don’t, so JSU’s coaches know Cooper needs the freedom to make plays.
Got a gun, then be a gunslinger. NFL greats like Brett Favre made Hall of Fame careers doing it.
Then again, what if Favre didn’t throw across his body for that crucial interception in the 2009 NFC championship game? He likely could’ve run for a first down.
Somewhere in the middle lies perfection, and Cooper hopes to find it in 2019.
So do his coaches. JSU came up minus-7 on turnovers in 2018, with 15 interceptions and 12 fumbles lost.
It wasn’t all Cooper, but he had his moments to hold the ball too long and take a strip sack, or force a throw into the wrong hands.
Cooper knows it, which is why he made a point to watch last season’s games during the offseason. He watched with a critical eye, and not just his. JSU quarterbacks coach Cleo Lemon and receivers coach Cody Wells watched, too.
“They pretty much say, ‘Why did you throw the ball?’” Cooper said. “I always say, 'I have trust in my receivers.'
“I’m pretty sure, if you go ask Brett Favre why he threw a ball, he’d say, ‘I have trust in my receivers,’ but, at the same time, I shouldn’t force it.”
When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, Cooper says he watches them all. He counts Carolina’s Cam Newton, like Cooper an Atlanta native, as a mentor. They work together during the offseason.
Cooper also lauds the poise and play-making ability shown by Deshaun Watson, another former Clemson quarterback, now with Houston. Cooper watches Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, whose throw ’em-open, NFL arm showed out against JSU in the 2015 FCS final.
Cooper watches Atlanta’s Matt Ryan.
They all bring something that Cooper likes, something he hopes to bring to the field with experience.
JSU coach John Grass said Cooper also benefits from “healthy” competition with Zion Webb, who sees significant playing time as Cooper’s backup and spent his redshirt year in 2017 grooming to be the starter.
“Both of those guys getting to play, as they did, you learn from game experience,” Grass said. “Both have a better understanding of the game.
“Coop definitely has an NFL type arm. He can make any throw you want to make. Just knowing the timing, when the ball has got to get out, and understanding the offense and how we want to attack defenses on the way they prepared, coming in with the game plan.”
Cooper also has rapport with his receivers.
It started with Josh Pearson, the first receiver to throw with Cooper when Cooper arrived on campus. As the year went on, Cooper found Jamari Hester, Daniel Byrd and tight end Trae Berry more.
They’ve built rapport with more than patterns and passes. Cooper has had Pearson and Hester to his family’s home in Atlanta.
“I’m working to get Daniel Byrd down there,” Cooper said. “Trae Berry asked me to come to his home, the beach house.”
At Cooper’s place, they talk over his dad’s famous chicken wings and fries. Cooper likes Buffalo sauce. As for Hester and Pearson?
“They eat whatever,” Cooper said. “Whatever you put in front of them, they eat.”
When it comes to catching passes, they all ate well in 2018. Cooper set more school records with 251 completions and 3,416 yards. Five receivers caught at least 20 passes. Pearson and Hester led the way, with 67 and 59 respectively.
That’s a lot of field time together, say nothing of banter over wings. They all get to do it again in 2019.
“This year should be a good year for me,” he said.