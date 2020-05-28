JSU football: Coleman grabs preseason All-America honors

Jacksonville State junior defensive end D.J. Coleman has been tapped as a preseason FCS All-American by HERO Sports.
Coleman, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior from Atlanta, landed on the third team. HERO Sports released the team today.
He was a second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection this past season. He led the Gamecocks with five sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hurries. In addition, he broke up two passes, forced a fumble and made 59 tackles.
JSU is set to open the season Sept. 3 at Florida International.