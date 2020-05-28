JSU football: Coleman grabs preseason All-America honors

Jacksonville State's DJ Coleman slams down Austin Peay’s Kentel Williams during the JSU at Austin Peay OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State junior defensive end D.J. Coleman has been tapped as a preseason FCS All-American by HERO Sports.

Coleman, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior from Atlanta, landed on the third team. HERO Sports released the team today.

He was a second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection this past season. He led the Gamecocks with five sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hurries. In addition, he broke up two passes, forced a fumble and made 59 tackles.

JSU is set to open the season Sept. 3 at Florida International.

