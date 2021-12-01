JSU football: Cole Dial is set to join Rodriguez's staff with Gamecocks

Fewer than 24 hours after Jacksonville State introduced Rich Rodriguez as its new head football coach, he has begun filling out his staff.
Cole Dial announced on social media that he has been hired to serve as Rodriguez's director of football operations. He spent the past six years at Louisiana-Monroe, including the past two as director of football operations. Before that, he was director of recruiting and player personnel at ULM.
Rodriguez spent this past season as ULM's assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
According to his bio on the ULM football website, before joining the school's football program in 2016, Dial spent six years working with the Syracuse University football program (2010-15). From 2010-2012, he served as the quality control for administrative support/special teams before moving into the role of operations and recruiting administrator in the fall of 2013.
A native of Marietta, Ga., he started his career in athletics as a community coach at Walton High School in Marietta from 2008-10.
He received a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from Reinhardt University in 2010.