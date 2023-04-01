 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Coaching staff looking for vocal leadership following second scrimmage

Javarius Hoskins

Jacksonville defensive end Javarius Hoskins lines up during Jacksonville State's spring scrimmage.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE  — Jacksonville State defensive end Javarius Hoskins gets regular reminders from defensive line coach William Green. He knows it by heart at this point. It’s the same stuff he’s heard on a loop since high school.

“Coach Green, he will try to pick on me some days,” Hoskins said. “Like just try to tell me ‘talk, be more vocal. If you see something, don’t just wait for me to say it,’ say it on my own.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep