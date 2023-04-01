JSU Football: Coaching staff looking for vocal leadership following second scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State defensive end Javarius Hoskins gets regular reminders from defensive line coach William Green. He knows it by heart at this point. It’s the same stuff he’s heard on a loop since high school.
“Coach Green, he will try to pick on me some days,” Hoskins said. “Like just try to tell me ‘talk, be more vocal. If you see something, don’t just wait for me to say it,’ say it on my own.”
Hoskins recorded 14 tackles last season for the Gamecocks and was one of seven players to record multiple sacks. One of his main goals for the spring is to become a better leader, specifically when it comes to speaking up.
“I’ve been like this since high school,” Hoskins said. “Very quiet, my coach always tried to bring me out of my shell, but they just talk, they will say, 'oh he is a leader by example.' I don’t talk a lot, so I am just trying to be better at being vocal.”
Hoskins said he’s still working on embracing a vocal leadership position with the team, but he feels more comfortable speaking out than when spring practices began last month.
Of course, the junior from Tuscaloosa isn’t the only one on the team coaches are challenging to speak up this spring. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez praised a defense that held the offense out of the end zone for six of the first nine possessions.
“I still think our quarterbacks got to get more confident,” Rodriguez said. “And I just got to see that by the way, they're projecting their voice when they call in the plays and all that and calling the cadence. They're not being loud enough. We need them to be more confident, and they should be confident because they know pretty much what's going on, but they got to display that.”
Rodriguez can’t help but laugh when asked where the volume of his quarterback’s cadence ranked for him as an issue last spring.
“Hell, I couldn’t project any confidence last spring. … Now I will get mad at things that might have seemed minor a year ago,” Rodriguez said. “But we've progressed to the point where those little things are now big things for us.”
The offense rebounded to end practice with four additional touchdowns and at least three successful 2-point conversions in the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s scrimmage.
While quarterbacks Zion Webb and Te’Sean Smoot dominated the snaps on Saturday, former Springville Tiger Ashton Frye was the only other quarterback to receive three series.
He finished the day with two passing touchdowns good for 20 and 3-yard gains, respectively. Frye might have found the end zone for a third time, but he tossed up a 50-50 ball after it appeared the defense might have jumped offsides.
Once the ball hit the turf, it appears that Frye realized that the officials on hand did not throw the flag, forcing the offense to leave the field empty-handed.
“Oh, he's a confident guy,” Rodriguez said. “And he's got a good skill set. The thing about Ashton it's so important to him. And he's the first one here. He's a great teammate. And so he's great to have around because you can sense how important football is to him. So, you know, he's got some talent, but the fact that he loves the game really helps his progress.”
