 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Clay Webb named to 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist

Clay Webb practice

Clay Webb was named to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist.

 Brandon Phillips/Jax State Photo

Jacksonville State offensive lineman and Oxford High School graduate Clay Webb was named to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist that was released Wednesday morning.

The Senior Bowl is regarded as the top college football all-star game, featuring the nation's top players.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.