JACKSONVILLE — Jason Pierce acknowledges he was a little stressed about starting his first Jacksonville State football game last season.
Certainly, it can't be easy, especially when you're a true freshman and handling the punting job.
Even so, he launched a 45-yarder that was fair caught at the opposing 12-yard line.
"All the stress went away, for the most part," Pierce said after a recent JSU practice. "The second game, I just went out there and felt like normal."
After that, Pierce wound up booting 51 punts for an average of 41.4 yards, which ranked second in the Ohio Valley Conference. Although place-kicker Cade Stinnett handled the occasional punt in dicey situations early in the season, Pierce wound up getting the call in the most troublesome spots. JSU averaged a net of 39 yards on punts, which is punting yardage minus returns. That ranked third in the league.
"He's a calm guy. He's talented, but his personality and the way he handles situations allowed him to do it as a freshman," JSU coach John Grass said.
Grass added with a laugh: "Him punting as a true freshman, it probably bothered me more than it bothered him going into the first game."
Pierce (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is expected to handle the punting again this year. He could add even more on his plate.
Grass said Pierce is part of a group competing to win the starting place-kicking job. The list also includes Parker Holland (6-2, 190), a junior from Gadsden City High, and Bryant Wallace (6-1, 189), a redshirt sophomore from Rogers High.
Stinnett handled the job of kicking field goals and extra points the past three years. Wallace got to fill in for two extra-point attempts and made them both.
"We've got a good competition going on," Grass said. "We've got three guys kind of battling. Pierce, Holland and Wallace — all three are doing some good things. It's kind of a daily battle. That position is like any other position, it gets better when you have daily competition. We're trying to keep the pressure on them hard."
Still, it's interesting to consider the possibility of Pierce handling both jobs. According to the yearly statistics, JSU hasn't had its full-time punter also serve as the full-time place-kicker since Patrick Tatum in 2009. He made 7 of 11 field goals and averaged 39.7 yards on his punts.
"It's something I want to do," Pierce said. "My expertise is in punting, but I can also sit there and do field goals."
He added that it wouldn't be a problem to handle both punting and place-kicking.
"It's just keeping your leg feeling good, focusing on how many reps you do in practice and not over-kicking," Pierce said.
Grass said Pierce has a "really live leg."
"You see tall punters, but you don't see many tall kickers," he said. "He kicks the ball well, too."
Pierce still works to improve as a punter. He said his biggest goal is to develop consistency. He added that it helps that he is no longer a freshman.
"Coming in, I didn't understand how things really worked yet, but now having gone through a fall camp and knowing how it all works, it's not as much pressure," Pierce said. "The first game I played in was pretty stressful going out there."