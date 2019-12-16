JSU football: Bridges, Brady, Pearson make HERO Sports All-American

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Marlon Bridges, Josh Brady and Josh Pearson made the HERO Sports FCS All-America team, which was released Monday.
Bridges has been named All-American four straight seasons, and he's the first in school history to do that. Only three others have made it three times: Richie Rhodes, Eli Jenkins and Justin Lea.
Brady was named a first-team selection at long snapper, while Pearson (receiver) and Bridges (safety) made second team.
Brady was selected to participate in the FCS Bowl in DeLand, Fla., and has also been invited to participate in the Husted Kicking College Senior Combine and the Pigskin All-Star Invitational in Mobile in January.
Pearson, a two-time All-American, will participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.