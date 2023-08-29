JSU Football: Breakind down what went wrong with Jax State's passing game

JACKSONVILLE — Jax State quarterback Zion Webb didn’t have a great showing in Saturday’s 17-14 win over the University of Texas at El Passo.
Webb volunteered as much in his self-assessment after the game. Jax State coach Rich Rodriguez repeated it on Tuesday morning for good measure.
“Our expectation for Zion is pretty high,” Rodriguez said Tuesday morning when asked about Webb. “And his expectation for himself is pretty high, and I thought our quarterback play was not what he could do or we could do going forward.”
Considering Webb only completed 10 of 20 passes for 67 yards, it would be hard to imagine either saying anything different.
But how much of the blame lies on Webb?
Webb’s average depth of target on completions: 5.2
Webb’s average depth of target on incompletions: 16.1
Webb only completed one pass to a receiver more than 10 yards downfield, and that was when he hit running back Ron Wiggins 14 yards downfield on a wheel route.
That was easily his best throw of the whole game.
His worst was when he overthrew running back Malik Jackson on third-and-3 early in the fourth quarter.
That was one of only three incompletions on passes less than 10 yards downfield.
Analyzing the incompletions
Incompletions due to passes over/underthrown or behind receiver: 4.5/10
Incompletitions due to timing, route issues with receivers: 2.5/10
Incompletions due to pass breakups: 2/10
Incompletions due to receivers falling down: 1/10
1st-and-10: Depth of target is 14 yards.
The pass is too HIGH for Sean Brown.
2nd-and-5: Depth of target is three yards.
Here the pass comes in just BEHIND Jamarye Joiner who is running a crossing route. Joiner appears to be Webb’s second read on the play.
1st-and-10: Depth of target is nine yards.
The attempt to Brock Rechsteiner might go down as a catch, but UTEP defender Trez Moore BREAKS IT UP.
1st-and-10: Depth of target is 41 yards.
The longest pass is easily the biggest miss. Receiver Jordan McCants appears to break on an entirely different route than Webb expected as the ball sails in the opposite direction.
2nd-and-5: Depth of target is 29 yards.
Rechsteiner is OVERTHROWN. However, the snap appears to be off. I believe this is the one play center Treylen Brown missed due to injury.
3rd-and-9. Depth of target is 11 yards.
Jackson runs out of bounds on the play and Webb’s pass goes with him. Not sure which was the chicken or egg here. Splitting fault between each.
3rd-and-3: Depth of target is 20 yards.
Sean Brown FALLS DOWN on the route.
2nd-and-8: Depth of target is 18 yards.
Sterling Galban might have caught this, but UTEP defender Ilijah Johnson BREAKS IT UP.
2nd-and-12. Depth of target is 12 yards.
Ron Wiggins seemingly turns late on his route. Tough to know where the blame lies here.
3rd-and-3. Depth of target is four yards.
Jackson is OVERTHROWN.
Rodriguez seems confident Webb will do better, and he’s poised to remain the starter going forward.
However, on Monday night, Rodriguez announced that he plans to play second-string quarterback Logan Smothers and third-stringer Te’Sean Smoot in a larger role on Saturday against East Tennessee State, in addition to starter Zion Webb.
Smothers played one series Saturday when he carried the ball three times for six yards in the fourth quarter. Rodriguez said later he wanted to run the ball and used Smothers because he had fresh legs. Smoot didn't see the field against UTEP.
