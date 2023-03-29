JSU football: Before hitting campus, Wiggins already knew about JSU and a future teammate

JACKSONVILLE — Just 15 miles separates Oxford High School and Jacksonville High School, with both schools boasting consistent football programs and serving as the alma mater of four Jacksonville State football players.
Even though Jacksonville graduate Ron Wiggins and Oxford graduate J-Rock Swain never met in a high school game, the two have faced off against each other in JSU’s spring practices.
Wiggins said that during the running back's drills against defenders, Swain is one of the players that challenges him the most.
“J-Rock is a small guy, but he’s really big and strong,” Wiggins said. “When I get a chance to hit J-Rock, I kind of feel good about it.”
Wiggins said that along with seeing Swain on the practice field, he saw him plenty as the two live in the same complex and were even roommates their freshman year.
“He was actually my roommate my freshman year, and he actually stays under me now,” Wiggins said. “J-Rock’s a cool guy, you know. Like I said, we knew each other for a long time.”
Even before the two came to JSU, Wiggins said the duo would sharpen their skills at Burgess-Snow Field during their high school days and even shared a trainer.
“Me and J-Rock, we had the same trainer,” Wiggins said. “We used to come out here and train together and stuff. I knew J-Rock for a long time, but we just never played against each other in high school.”
Wiggins said that along with training on the field, he attended games to watch JSU’s record-setting teams of the past.
“It has definitely been a cool experience growing up here,” Wiggins said. “I used to come to the games to watch them play back when Eli Jenkins and Troymaine (Pope) was here and stuff. I mean, just to be here now, in a position that they were in years ago, it’s a blessing.”
In Wednesday's spring practice, Wiggins flashed his skills during running back drills and even broke away for a touchdown during seven-on-seven drills.
After closing out last season with a combined 229 yards and two touchdowns in JSU’s last two games, Wiggins said that he feels a lot more comfortable in coach Rich Rodriguez’s system this spring.
“Last year, everything was new, we were learning and picking up all the plays,” Wiggins said. “It’s been a year in the system, so everything is moving more fluid and going good this spring.”
As Wiggins is set to take the biggest stage at the FBS level with some games broadcasted on ESPN, he said that his family has already texted him and said that they’ll watch the games either in person or on TV.
“They’re excited for me, which I'm excited for the team, though, this season," Wiggins said. "We’ve got some big goals to achieve this season.”