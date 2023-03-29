 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Before hitting campus, Wiggins already knew about JSU and a future teammate

Ron Wiggins

Jacksonville State running back Ron Wiggins has found success at his hometown school.

 Brandon Phillips, JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Just 15 miles separates Oxford High School and Jacksonville High School, with both schools boasting consistent football programs and serving as the alma mater of four Jacksonville State football players.

Even though Jacksonville graduate Ron Wiggins and Oxford graduate J-Rock Swain never met in a high school game, the two have faced off against each other in JSU’s spring practices.