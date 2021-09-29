JSU football: 'Beat up' Gamecocks hope to right the ship after latest loss

JACKSONVILLE — The aftermath of Jacksonville State’s 34-31 loss to Tennessee-Martin on Saturday included a long and unpleasant meeting of defensive players.
Two weeks prior, the Gamecocks stayed up into the wee smalls at their hotel, watching highlights of their upset of Florida State.
My, how seasons can turn.
If this season's Gamecocks have shown anything, it’s that their best can follow their worst. They did it 10 days after their 31-0 loss to UAB, winning at Florida State.
No. 17 JSU (2-2) will need its best Saturday at No. 20 Kennesaw State (2-1), seven days after the Gamecocks’ latest loss.
“For us, we’ve got to play great,” JSU coach John Grass said. “We’ve got to get better at blocking and tackling and get better at execution and all of the things that make that happen to play at a higher level.”
The first thing JSU needs is to get healthy. For those who haven’t followed the evolution of JSU’s injury list, it’s long.
Wide receiver Dave Russell III sustained a broken leg in a preseason automobile accident and is lost for the season. Safety Jeremiah Harris, whom Grass calls the “quarterback” of the defense, suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the UAB game.
They’re not coming back this season.
As for those playing injured or likely to return, quarterback Zerrick Cooper (knee) returned to start the UTM game after missing the North Alabama game. He threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for a team-high 37 yards with a touchdown.
Cooper played that game at “about 85 percent,” Grass said.
All-America safety Nicario Harper (ankle) saw limited action against UTM and, like so many others, is week to week.
All-America offensive lineman Tylan Grable (ankle) played against UTM but didn’t start. He’s working to get back to 100 percent.
The same is true for linebacker Marshall Clark (ankle), who also saw limited action against UTM.
Wide receiver Michael Pettway (ankle) did not play against UTM and is questionable this week. Grass described all as “day to day.”
Running back Uriah West (shoulder), injured in spring, is gradually increasing his practice load and is “close” to returning, but likely a couple of weeks away, if he plays this fall, Grass said.
That injury list includes three of JSU’s four STATS Perform preseason All-Americans. Cooper made the preseason Payton Award watch list.
All are highly productive players when healthy.
“We’re beat up,” Grass said. “We’re due an off week. We need to get to the off week (Oct. 17) where we can get some guys back on the field.
“We’re playing without a lot of guys, and we’re playing with some guys that are banged up.”
Beyond that, JSU has to get back to running the ball and stopping the run. It’s that simple.
JSU gained just 91 rushing yards against UTM. Despite a stable of running backs that includes Josh Samuel, Pat Jackson, Georgia Southern transfer Matt LaRoche and promising freshman Ron Wiggins, Cooper led JSU with just 37 yards against the Skyhawks.
That goes a long way toward explaining why JSU didn’t finish enough drives. The Gamecocks had seven possessions end in UTM territory, one ending in a field goal and two ending in missed field goals of 50-or-more yards.
The shorter the field gets, the more compressed the defense becomes. Cooper’s ability to throw the home-run ball becomes less a worry for the defense, so it becomes more important to run the football.
It starts up front.
“Finishing drives is the big thing,” said wide receiver Ahmad Edwards, who caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cooper against UTM. “We’ve got to finish and not put our defense in tough situations.”
JSU’s defense notably stopped opponents in short-field situations in the 2020-21 season, but the Gamecocks couldn’t get off the field in the second half Saturday. The Skyhawks drove for touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions then ran out the clock on their fourth covering 35 yards in 11 plays.
Those four drives started in UTM territory, from the Skyhawks’ 18-yard line to their 35. All ended in JSU territory … three in the end zone.
Grass saw UTM winning the line of scrimmage and JSU missing open-field tackles.
“A lot of stuff went wrong, but what it boils down to is basically blocking and tackling,” safety/nickel Kolbi Fuqua said. “Going over the film, a lot of things can be said, and a lot of things can’t be said.
“Just go back, get ready this week and lock in. Our defense was not very consistent. It wasn’t our standard. We talked about that, had a defensive meeting, and this week, we’re going to turn things around.”