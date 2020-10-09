JSU football: Barry is back and doing work for the Gamecocks

One of Zerrick Cooper's favorite targets is back, and it didn't take him long to find him in last week's season opener.
On the first play after receiving the opening kickoff, Cooper found tight end Trae Barry for an 8-yard gain for Jacksonville State against Florida State.
Barry tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Austin Peay last season, and that forced him to miss the final seven games. JSU went 3-4 in those games, and while Barry's absence isn't the only reason for that downturn, it certainly didn't help.
When he went down, he was the team's leading receiver with 25 catches for 330 yards. It certainly helps to have the rangy 6-foot-7 Barry on the field. Without Barry, JSU tight ends caught four passes last season.
Barry caught that many in Saturday's 34-24 loss to FSU, gaining 52 yards. He had a 29-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
"It was good to have him back out there, and he made some plays and he is getting close to being back 100 percent with him coming off the knee surgery," JSU coach John Grass said. "We're a different offense when he is out there and playing at a high level."
Barry said he appreciates the chance to play again, although he misses the close-knit group of receivers JSU had a year ago. Josh Pearson, Jamari Hester and Daniel Byrd are all gone after pacing the Gamecocks in receiving.
"It felt really good being back on the field after being sad last year with the injury and to not be able to finish the season with Jamari and Josh," Barry said. "I was able to take my time getting back and not be rushed to start the season. It was exciting to start the season at Florida State. My knee felt really good out there."
The injury was a crushing blow for Barry, especially because he was so productive before he got hurt.
"It was upsetting because I was looking forward to having a really good year," Barry said. "It was tough mentally to stay positive, but just going through the rehab process kept me positive."
Barry and his JSU teammates will get their one chance this fall to play in front of the home fans Saturday when Mercer visits for a 2 p.m. game. The Gamecocks will play four games this fall and a seven-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule in February, March and April.
"It is the only home game and hopefully we will get a good turnout," Barry said. "I know it's homecoming and hoping the students will show up."