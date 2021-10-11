You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: ASUN honors Gamecocks' Feaster, Wells after homecoming win

JSU SF Austin Action

Jacksonville State head coach John Grass congratulates Jacksonville State's P.J. Wells during the JSU vs Stephen F Austin NCAA football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Malik Feaster and P.J. Wells won ASUN Conference football player-of-the-week honors Monday for their efforts in Saturday's 28-24 homecoming win over Stephen F. Austin.

Feaster, a junior cornerback, was the ASUN's weekly defensive player of the week. He compiled a career-high 11 tackles, formed a fumble that led to a JSU touchdown, and sealed the game with an interception to end SFA's final drive. He also broke up two passes.

Wells, a redshirt freshman receiver, led JSU with four catches for 71 yards, including a key 25-yard catch on third down to keep the game-winning drive alive.

The Gamecocks (3-3) are open this week but will play Oct. 23 at Sam Houston State at 2 p.m.

Tags