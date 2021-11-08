JSU football: Assistant coach Thurmond appointed interim head coach

Jacksonville State University has appointed Maxwell Thurmond as the Gamecocks' interim head football coach.
The staff was informed today, and JSU associate athletics director Josh Underwood confirmed Thurmond's appointment.
Thurmond replaces John Grass, who has stepped down after eight seasons as head coach, during which he compiled a 72-26 record. Grass' last game was Saturday's 40-25 win over Abilene Christian. Grass' photo and bio have been removed from the team roster on the school's athletics website.
JSU still has two games left on its schedule: Saturday at Lamar and Nov. 20 at Eastern Kentucky.
Thurmond joined the team in 2020 to coach outside linebackers and special teams units. He is a former JSU football player and was an assistant coach in 2001-12.
After that, he was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University (2013), West Alabama (2014-15), Austin Peay (2016-17), Central Arkansas (2018) and Charlotte (2019). He was defensive coordinator in his one season at Central Arkansas.
Thurmond was a cornerback for the Gamecocks (1996-2000) and recorded 63 tackles throughout his career. As a senior, he had 23 tackles and returned an interception for 40 yards to help the Gamecocks defeat Nicholls State.
JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said the school will conduct a "nationwide search" for the next coach. The Gamecocks have played in what is now called the Football Championship Subdivision since moving up to Division I in 1995, but JSU is joining the Football Bowl Subdivision and will play in an FBS league, Conference USA, beginning in 2023.
"With an exciting time on the horizon for Jacksonville State and Gamecock football, we feel that the interest in our head coaching position will be greater than it ever has been," Seitz said. "We will begin a nationwide search for our next coach, who will lead us into the FBS."