JSU football: As a sixth-year senior, Harris is ready to lead

JACKSONVILLE — It didn't take long for Jacksonville State's season to go down hill last year. It can be traced back to the opening game, when safety Jeremiah Harris suffered an elbow injury.
JSU lost to UAB 31-0, and Harris — called the quarterback of the defense by then-coach John Grass — was out for the year.
Harris is back this year, and even with a new coaching staff in place at Jacksonville State, he's just as valuable. He's a sixth-year senior, getting to play an extra season because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for athletes whose seasons were affected by the pandemic in 2020.
"With his experience, when we lost him last year, he was one of the pieces we didn't want to lose on the back end," said JSU safeties coach Kelvin Sigler, who also was on the staff a year ago.
"He's coming back stronger, better than last year. He's stronger, faster. His football IQ is real high. He does a great job of leading the young guys and getting the older guys ready to go."
As one of the older guys on the JSU defense, he's working to be a leader. He'll lead by example, as he did in the preseason's first scrimmage last week when he ran down receiver Sterling Galban, who appeared headed for a long catch-and-run for a touchdown. Harris dove and managed to grab Galban's foot, tripping him up and preventing a score.
But, he's also trying to lead with his words, too, as observers at practice can see readily. He isn't shy about talking and doing his best to keep everyone focused.
"I'm just trying to lead the guys, communicate with them, talk to them on the field, push them," he said.
Sigler said Harris wasn't always so vocal.
"We've talked to him about, and Coach (Rich Rodriguez) has talked with him, too — just him being a leader, going into his senior year and the experience he's had on the field," Sigler said. "He wasn't as vocal when he was younger. He kind of let his play lead by example. He's been talking more to the younger guys and taking them under his wing."
