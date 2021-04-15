JSU football analysis: File '19 away as transition year; Webb improving; JSU has fundamentals for run

JACKSONVILLE — After a one-season power down, Jacksonville State football is a conference champion and Football Championship Subdivision playoff team again.
What became baseline expectations from 2014-18 is again for the 2020 season, which extended into spring 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gamecocks (9-2), ranked ninth in this week’s FCS polls, await to learn their opponent and venue for their playoff opener. The NCAA selection committee will announce the abbreviated, 16-team field Sunday morning.
Here are three takeaways from the season to this point:
1. Transition years happen
If this season did anything, it was to show that transition years happen.
The 2019 season, which saw JSU fail to win the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time since 2013 and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012, was just such a year.
JSU got really young, really quickly on the offensive and defensive lines, and it showed. The season-ending injury to tight end Trae Barry, JSU’s leading receiver at the time of his knee injury in a game at Austin Peay, only exacerbated then-quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s worries as he ducked and dodged in the pocket, looking for receivers.
A 6-6 finish, including a three-game losing streak to end the season, was no apocalyptic sign, however. Division I-era football as JSU fans had come to know it resumed in 2020-21.
The first encouraging signs showed when JSU led FBS member Florida State well into the third quarter of the season opener. The Gamecocks beat FBS member Florida International to end the fall portion of the schedule.
Save for one penalty- and turnover-filled, 13-10 loss to Austin Peay, JSU dominated OVC competition.
The offensive line showed maturity, and JSU overcame a season-ending injury to Cooper plus injuries to six defensive starters.
2. Zion Webb improving
Cooper’s 2018 transfer from Clemson extended Webb’s wait to become JSU’s starter, and he’s gone through growing pains. His five-turnover game against Austin Peay was most painful of all.
Since then, he’s committed one turnover, a fumble, in starts against Eastern Illinois and Murray State. He went free of turnovers at Murray State.
Webb posted quarterback ratings of 181.3 (EIU) and 139.2 (Murray).
What’s more, JSU appeared to open his playbook more at Murray State. In a game JSU had to win to clinch a conference title and playoff berth, Webb ran more designed quarterback runs, including two fake-pitch keepers for JSU’s first two touchdowns.
Murray State clearly followed JSU’s tendencies to hand off to running backs on those plays.
Another progress step showed on two third-and-long plays in the first quarter.
On third and 10 on JSU’s first possession, Webb kept the ball for no gain. JSU lived to punt, not an awful outcome compared to a turnover.
On third and 10 on JSU’s second possession, Murray State’s two linebackers dropped into passing lanes where JSU normally throws quick slants. Webb fired to the sideline, hitting an 11-yard pass to Jared Scott for a first down.
Scott drove his cover corner deep then curled out and back for an accurate pass at the first-down marker.
Webb hit a 39-yard pass to Barry on the next play, setting up his first touchdown run.
3. Is this a deep-run JSU team?
That question often serves as a rephrasing for, is this a 2015-quality JSU team? It’s been asked about every JSU team since 2015, except the 2019 team.
There are important differences between this team and the 2015 team. In 2015, JSU had a quarterback and running back capable of 80-yard house calls. Eli Jenkins and Troymaine Pope could go the distance, which terrified defenses that had to cover both ends of a zone read.
That team also had a capable passing game, with Josh Barge leading a strong receiver corps. The Gamecocks were well built for their one and only run to Frisco, Texas, site of the FCS championship.
In 2020, JSU has a trio of grinder backs who, in combination with a much-improved offensive line, wear on defenses. The coaching staff rotates them and keeps fresh legs coming at opposing defenses.
As for quarterback, Webb is a capable runner. He’s broken big runs, including a 40-yarder at EIU, but JSU’s coaches seem to measure how much they risk him that way.
If the Murray State game was an indication, JSU will roll the dice more with Webb going forward. The Murray State game was like a playoff game, with no reason to hold anything back.
Webb using his full array of skills will only add to an already strong running game. JSU can also stop the run, having held its last nine opponents under 100 yards.
Teams that run the ball well and stop the run have deep-run playoff potential. The biggest questions become how much of an upgrade in competition JSU will see in the playoffs, compared to OVC competition, and how quickly will JSU adjust?
There’s also the question of how deep JSU can go before injury losses on defense matter. More accurate passers might hit deep balls that OVC passers missed against an injury-struck secondary.