JSU football: Alley, Green set to join Rich Rod's staff

Jacksonville State University announced today that Louisiana-Monroe defensive coordinator Zac Alley will fill the same position for Rich Rodriguez at JSU.
In addition, William Green will rejoin the JSU staff as defensive line coach. He coached that position for the Gamecocks under John Grass in 2017-20.
Here is how JSU's coaching staff stands now, with position assignments:
—Calvin Magee, associate head coach/offensive coordinator/tight ends and inside receivers
—Mike DiAngelo, quarterbacks
—Ryan Garrett, wide receivers
—Rod McDowell, running backs
—Rick Trickett, offensive line
—Zac Alley, defensive coordinator/linebackers
—William Green, defensive line
—Kelvin Sigler, defensive assistant
Alley, 28, comes from the Clemson coaching tree. He was a student assistant in the Clemson football office during 2011-14 while he got his undergraduate degree. He then worked as a graduate assistant in 2015-18 on Dabo Swinney's staff while Clemson won two national titles and finished runner-up once.
He completed his master's work in August 2017.
His mentor was Brent Venables, the longtime Clemson defensive coordinator who was named Oklahoma's head coach last month.
Alley spent 2019 as inside linebackers coach at Boise State under Bryan Harsin, the current Auburn coach. In 2020, he was Boise's outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator. Footballscoop.com named him its 2020 special teams coordinator of the year.
In 2021, he took over as Louisiana-Monroe's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, while Rodriguez was ULM's offensive coordinator.
The Warhawks were winless in 2020 but went 4-8 in 2021 and improved in 11 of 14 NCAA defensive statistical categories. They went from 125th nationally against the run to 69th.
Green was JSU's defensive line coach in 2017-20 before moving to ULM as defensive line coach in January 2021.
Green also was a graduate assistant at JSU under Grass in 2014-15. He spent 2016 as a graduate assistant at Florida. He played at Florida in 2008-11 under Urban Meyer and Will Muschamp. He played for Grass at Spain Park in 2007.