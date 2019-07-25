NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Perhaps it’s not fair to college football All-Americans to consider Josh Pearson atypical. Maybe others just don’t let it fly, quite like him.
Then again, how many happily raise pant legs to show off their fun socks at a conference media day? Or talk about their Spongebob pajama bottoms?
How many can be seen sweeping the playing floor at basketball games or running down foul balls at softball games?
How many get out and talk to local schools, at the same rate?
Pearson’s football job is to raise his hands and catch what comes to him. Otherwise, he reaches those gifted hands out to embrace the off-field world with a broad smile and disarming demeanor.
Affable doesn’t quite do him justice. It’s hard not to root for the guy.
“Even in the morning, when everybody’s feeling like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be here,’ he’s up, jolly, smiling, ‘Thank you, Lord!’, ‘Bless me, Lord!’” fellow JSU All-American Marlon Bridges said during Monday’s Ohio Valley Conference Media Day activities. “He’s walking in the locker room, ‘Thank you, Lord!’ and listening to praise music.
“I look at him, and it makes me smile. It makes me think about, what if I didn’t wake up today? Like, I just thank God to give me another breath to go on and go on with my life.”
To those who know Pearson in his native Decatur and at JSU, his receiving the OVC Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award in May sounds about right.
Pearson’s on-field resurgence at JSU brought broader attention to a young man with a seemingly natural message. In his first full season of eligibility at JSU, he caught 67 passes for 1,223 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. His 17 touchdown catches led all of Division I and came two short of an OVC record.
He earned first-team All-America honors.
Pearson signed with JSU in 2015 but didn’t become academically eligible until late in the 2017 season, appearing in one game. It delayed JSU’s broader public from getting to know its sunny pass catcher.
“He has a servant’s heart,” JSU coach John Grass said.
And doesn’t take himself too seriously.
Pearson and Bridges came to OVC Media Day in black suits with red ties, but Pearson added a hint of color with teal and pink, animal-print socks. The socks are part of a collection, that started with his uncle Nick’s shoe shop back home.
Asked what are his favorite pair, Pearson said, “I’ve got so many. It’s a really hard decision. I like to bring that style out.”
Pearson has been known to show up to church meetings in fun socks and his Spongebob pajama bottoms.
“People like to laugh at me,” he said. “That’s all right. I still love Spongebob. That’s OK.”
Light heart turns to big heart on the regular.
Pearson serves as a Huddle leader, leading groups of JSU players that volunteer on campus and in the community. He visits elementary schools at least once a week to read to students and help teachers. He’ll mentor kids and play with them during recess.
Teachers have his phone number saved.
In Decatur, he volunteers at the St. Paul’s Boys and Girls Club, United Pentecostal Jubilee House of Prayer and Austin High School’s Little Buddy Program. He received a Presidential Award for Community Service while in high school.
“I’m a big kid,” Pearson said. “When I see them kids, I have fun.
“I try to be a role model. I just try to show them where I came from and let them know anybody can make it. The world is much bigger than your hometown, so you can make it out.”
Around campus, Pearson shows up and volunteers at non-football sporting events. It’s a rare football All-American, seen pushing a broom across a basketball floor.
“Josh, he’s, I don’t know. He’s just a great person,” Bridges said. “He’s just somebody who you would want anybody to be around. He brings up your day.”