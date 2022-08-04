 Skip to main content
JSU football: Ahmad Edwards excited for new year with new faces in the program

jsu utm football

Jacksonville State's Ahmad Edwards grabs a long TD pass while being guarded by UT-Martin's JaQuez Akins during the JSU vs UT Martin OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — After spending four years playing for John Grass at Jacksonville State, wide receiver Ahmad Edwards says the transition to new head coach Rich Rodriguez hasn't been difficult.

“The transition has been smooth,” Edwards said. “(The coaching staff) came in and told us they wanted it. We already had great hard-working guys, so we just fell in line and believed in what they wanted us to do.”