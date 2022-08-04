JSU football: Ahmad Edwards excited for new year with new faces in the program

JACKSONVILLE — After spending four years playing for John Grass at Jacksonville State, wide receiver Ahmad Edwards says the transition to new head coach Rich Rodriguez hasn't been difficult.
“The transition has been smooth,” Edwards said. “(The coaching staff) came in and told us they wanted it. We already had great hard-working guys, so we just fell in line and believed in what they wanted us to do.”
Edwards, a graduate from high school football powerhouse Thompson in Alabaster, said he's excited about the Gamecocks’ energy since beginning preseason practice to prepare for the 2022 season.
“It’s been great,” Edwards said. “Defense has been coming at the offense, the offense has been going right back at the defense. I feel like the intensity has been the best it has ever been.”
With his four years of experience, including two as a regular in the starting lineup, Edwards is one of JSU's most experienced players on offense. That puts him into a leadership role, and he takes that seriously.
“All the older guys that've been here, we took all the new guys under our wings,” Edwards said. “We have a big family bond, we’re getting to know everybody. Coach Rich Rod did a great job of having us meet everybody.”
The receiving core for the Gamecocks have been getting in extra work once the practices have completed. Other position groups put in extra time as well, but according to Edwards the extra work the receivers put in is an everyday occurrence.
“It’s an everyday thing,” Edwards said. “It’s non-negotiable. Everyday after practice we’re going to get drills in no matter how we feel, no matter how practice went, we always have to get them in.”
Individually, Edwards broke out in the spring 2021 season by starting all nine games, catching 17 passes for 284 yards, and scoring three touchdowns. He had a career game that same season against Eastern Illinois when he had five receptions for 101 yards. He scored twice against the Cougars as well and had a 44-yard reception which was his longest of the season.
Edwards started all 11 games of the fall 2021 season. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards with 45 catches and 561 yards. He also had five touchdowns. Edwards’ first scoring reception of the year came on a 23-yard pass in the 20-17 upset victory over Florida State, which ultimately put the Gamecocks within one score of winning.
Edwards had a block downfield to clear the path for Damond Philyaw-Johnson to score the last-second go-ahead touchdown against the Seminoles. That touchdown sealed the upset win for the Gamecocks.
That season, Edwards was held catchless in only one game. He had three straight home games in which he scored at least one touchdown, coming against UT Martin, Stephen F. Austin, and Central Arkansas.