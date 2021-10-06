JSU football: After overcoming injury in the spring, Feaster has been bright spot this fall

JACKSONVILLE — Malik Feaster owns his goofienes, and he might as well. His always-ready grin gives it away.
That’s why teammates didn’t worry at first, as he lay on the field in Jacksonville State’s victory over Tennessee Tech last spring. Feaster knew this injury wasn’t playing.
“They were like, ‘Oh, he’s going to get up,’” he said. “I couldn’t get up after that. It hurt so bad.”
Feaster eventually did get back up. After missing all but part of one game in the spring, he’s all the way back up and providing a bright spot in JSU’s 2-3 start.
The senior defensive back’s strong season to date includes his FCS-record 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown against North Alabama.
He and the rest of the Gamecocks’ defense hopes to right things after five of the worst quarters the unit has played in years. Tennessee-Martin’s three-touchdown fourth quarter plus Kennesaw State’s game-long dominance last week sent JSU into AQ7 conference play with two consecutive losses.
If anyone knows what it takes for the JSU defense to get up and get better, it’s Feaster.
“It’s good to have him back on the field and see him running around out there and making plays,” JSU coach John Grass said.
Feaster suffered a high-ankle sprain to go with a break during JSU’s 27-10 victory over Tech, which opened the pandemic-delayed conference portion of the Gamecocks’ schedule last season. He missed the rest of JSU’s run to the last of its nine Ohio Valley Conference titles before switching to the ASUN, and he missed both playoff games.
He said he knew it was “something major” right away.
“It really opened my eyes,” he said. “I think it matured me as a player, and it made me appreciate the game a lot more when I had to watch it from the stands and watch it from the couch.”
His injury cost JSU more than a capable cornerback who had made big plays on big stages, including his interception in JSU’s five-overtime loss to Kennesaw State in 2018 at SunTrust Stadium.
“When he broke his ankle in the spring, we really missed him in the lineup,” Grass said. “He plays on just about every one of our special teams and plays a vital role on the back end of our defense.”
The only good thing about it is the injury occurred early in spring. He had time to heal and rehab before the 2021 season.
“I had to make sure I did everything right and do what I’m supposed to do to get back on the field and my time came back around,” he said.
HIs return put him in position to make arguably the second-most-memorable play of JSU’s season. It didn’t get the hype of Zerrick Cooper’s game-ending, 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson at Florida State, but Feaster’s fumble return from one end zone to the other was one of two defensive touchdowns that helped JSU hold off UNA 27-24.
Much like Cooper’s touchdown pass to Philyaw-Johnson, Feaster’s return relied on a key downfield block. JSU’s Yul Gowdy escorted Feaster and kept UNA’s Takairee Kennebrew from cutting off Feaster’s path.
“I just hoped somebody was going to pick him up, because I was running out of gas at the end," Feaster said.
If the runback showed anything, it showed that Feaster’s ankle had mended.
“So far, it’s been good,” he said. “It’s been great.
“The training staff and the coaching staff just have always pushed me to try to be the best. Coach Grass always talks to me, tells me what I can be if I just focus and take care of the little things … so I can be more of a good player to this team.”
JSU will need Feaster at his best for Saturday’s homecoming game against Stephen F. Austin. The game also happens to be JSU’s conference opener.
A week after tussling with a triple-option team, JSU faces a team that averages 272.6 passing yards a game.
“As we move on through the season looking for more ways to get him on the field, maybe he’ll play a little safety and things like that,” Grass said. “He’s a great athlete, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do for us down the line, defensively.”