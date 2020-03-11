JSU football: After missing 2019 with back injury, Payton is at practice but not yet 100 percent

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State cornerback Jacquez Payton is back at football practice, although he's not able to go through every drill.
As JSU went through the second of its 15 spring workouts Wednesday, Payton was on the field wearing a black jersey, which indicates he can't have any contact.
He missed last season because of back surgery. From 2017-18, he played in 25 games, including 18 starts. He led the 2018 team with 12 passes broken up. He sat out the 2016 as a redshirt after arriving from Georgiana High School.
"He looks good coming out of what he had going on in the fall as far as surgery and recovering," JSU coach John Grass said. "We really missed him last year."
Grass said Payton's return to his old form is a continuing process.
"He's got a lot of catching up to do, because with his injury with the back, he was not able to do a lot of weight room stuff," Grass said. "He's got to bulk back up a little bit, and we've got time to do that. He's back in a good routine right now as far as recovering."