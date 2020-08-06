JSU football: After long opening practice, Gamecocks cut it down today

Jacksonville State's football team hit the practice field again this morning, but the Gamecocks didn't hit it as long as they did Wednesday.
Preseason practice began Wednesday with JSU working out more than two hours. Head coach John Grass cut that today by about an hour. Both practices were in shorts, shoes, helmets and jerseys. The Gamecocks will add shoulder pads for the next two practices and then go to full pads.
"We pushed them yesterday and had a really long practice that they weren't ready for, and I knew they weren't ready for," Grass said by telephone as he walked off the practice field. "We kind of wanted to see where they were. It was hot, and they pushed on through it. We hit the wall, but pushed on through it. I thought the effort stayed really good. The legs just gave out on them. We've got to build that tolerance up.
"So, we shortened down practice a good bit today. They were running around better than what I thought they would."
This morning's practice lasted about 70 minutes.
"We wanted to let them get their legs back under them," Grass said. "The first two days are in shorts anyway. You want to have your legs when you're in pads."
Grass said JSU focused on teaching and correction.
"Fundamentals, corrective stuff," he said. "Worked on special teams. Lots work in team groups, just learning and throwing the whole picture at them. We've got some young guys, and their heads are spinning right now as far as what to do."
Grass said the young players would be dealing with information overload in a normal year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting spring and summer workouts, they're struggling with that even more.
"We didn't get to work with them as much during the summer as you normally would because of the circumstances we're in," he said. "They're behind as far as that goes, but they're doing good."
Practice is just part of a day of football for the players.
"It's so much football," Grass said. "That's the big thing for a freshman to handle. All the meetings and the time they put in it. The average person doesn't know that. It's an all day thing.
"Early in the morning and later at night, we're doing something together as a team, most of the time."
For Grass, lots of football is a good thing for everyone on the team.
"It's enjoyable to me to see guys smiling and having fun playing the game they love to play," he said. "It's kind of getting away from everything that's going on in our country right now. Good to see smiles on their faces instead of concerned looks.
"I think everybody has had deep concerns, which are very relevant to the climate we're in right now. I think they're happy to just be out there practicing right now, and that makes it enjoyable to me."