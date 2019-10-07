JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's John Grass said Monday the Gamecocks will stay with the same physical practice plan the Gamecocks used a week ago.
After losing 52-33 at Austin Peay on Sept. 28, the JSU head coach said he was concerned about not controlling the line of scrimmage, offensively or defensively. His solution was going back to practices that featured more physical work.
That appeared to produce results Saturday in a 31-23 win over Tennessee State. JSU rushed for 162 yards for a season-high average of 4.4 yards a carry. Defensively, the Gamecocks allowed 230 rushing yards, but only 76 came after the first quarter.
Grass blamed the first-quarter defensive struggles on Tennessee State lining up star receiver Chris Rowland in the backfield. He leads the nation in receiving yards and all-purpose yards, and against JSU, he rushed for 78 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run in the first period. JSU forced him to lose a fumble on a second-and-goal play from the Gamecocks' 4-yard line.
In addition, JSU was missing its most veteran defensive lineman Saturday in senior Montrez Lang, who was out with an ankle injury. Grass said Lang might be back for this weekend's game at Eastern Illinois.
"You've got to win the line of scrimmage," Grass said. "We've got a bunch of young guys up there. The more we do, the better they'll get. We didn't do anything earth-shattering as far as the things we changed. It's just that the intent of what we did was different. A lot of times, everybody is doing the same thing, but the difference is how you do what you do."
Grass mentioned one statistic that JSU improved upon, and it's something the team keeps for its own purposes: hat-on-hat. It records the amount of times an offensive lineman engages a defender on a block. When he misses his block, that's recorded, too.
Grass said against Austin Peay, JSU "got a hat on hat" more than 40 percent of the time. Against Tennessee State, that figure improved to more than 70 percent of the time.
"We'd like to have 100 percent," Grass said, "but we've got to have at least 70 percent."
Grass said that maybe more important than just having more physical practices was paying "more attention to detail." He added that on offense, JSU made more of an effort to run the ball on the perimeter, which helped open running room between the tackles.
Even so, the physical part made an impact on the players.
"Just made us harder as a team," tight end Dakota Chapman said. "It made us want to get out there and hit people more. That's something we needed, and I think we accomplished our goal of being more physical team, a more complete win-the-line-of-scrimmage team."
Even receiver Jamari Hester, who generally stays on the outside, noticed the difference those practices made.
"It got us in tune with having contact with other players," he said. "When we lined up Saturday, we had a hat on hat, and stayed on our blocks moving forward."