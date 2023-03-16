 Skip to main content
JSU football: After first spring scrimmage, Rich Rod wants improvement from defense

Earl Woods

Earl Woods (3) gets some work at quarterback for Jacksonville State.

 Brandon Phillips, JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State football looks to head into spring break with the spring’s first scrimmage under its belt, coach Rich Rodriguez said that it was a great wake up call for some of the players who he believes could step up as leaders.

“One good thing about a scrimmage is when all the coaches are off the field and it’s just players out there, they’ve got to, kind of, help coach themselves,” Rodriguez said. “They don’t have coaches telling them what to do all the time.”

Ron Wiggins

Jacksonville State's Ron Wiggins celebrates a long run.