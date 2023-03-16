JSU football: After first spring scrimmage, Rich Rod wants improvement from defense

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State football looks to head into spring break with the spring’s first scrimmage under its belt, coach Rich Rodriguez said that it was a great wake up call for some of the players who he believes could step up as leaders.
“One good thing about a scrimmage is when all the coaches are off the field and it’s just players out there, they’ve got to, kind of, help coach themselves,” Rodriguez said. “They don’t have coaches telling them what to do all the time.”
While Rodriguez said that the offense played well throughout the scrimmage, the defense and its tackling will have to improve before the end of spring practice.
“I thought the intensity was pretty good,” Rodriguez said. “The execution was better offensively than it had been. Defense looks like we're in position but our tackling was horrible, and that's probably my fault. We just we’ve tackled probably, I don't know. Maybe a total of an hour's worth of practice so far and so we've not tackled nearly enough.”
Quarterback Te’Sean Smoot, who played a large role in the offensive output during the scrimmage, said that the offense still needs to improve, but was still efficient.
“Everybody was clicking, moving the ball down the field,” Smoot said. “We run a lot of jet tempo. Everybody knew what they were doing, everybody was getting in position, everybody wanted to come out and make plays today.”
While the offense earned high praise from Rodriguez, safety Kolbi Fuqua said that the defense has its fair share of work cut out after spring break.
“As a whole, we needed it, we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Fuqua said. “We’ve got a lot of new people coming in right now, a lot of young people too. We’re just trying to get everybody right, we’ve just got to get in the playbook.”
The JSU secondary has just two seniors in the room, with redshirt senior Jeremiah Harris playing in 11 games this season and looks to step up as a leader in the young group of defensive backs.
While the coaches and staff were as hands-off as possible to make it more like a game environment, referees were also dressed and present to make the atmosphere even more present.
Both Rodriguez and the players said that bringing referees to the scrimmage helped the team find more things to improve on and helped the scrimmage have a more authentic feel.
“It's so much different when they're there because the players feel that, and we’ve got good officials in this league,” Rodriguez said. “I've studied a little bit and there was only one time I thought I was ready to draw a penalty on myself, but it's spring practice. I really appreciate them coming out here. We had a whole crew and they do a great job.”
As the group looks to head into a week off in JSU’s spring break, Rodriguez said he hopes that the attention to detail is there when they return and close out the remainder of their spring practice schedule.
“I hope they can retain a mentally some of the stuff we've put in both offense and defense,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got some guys that are banged up and hopefully they'll get a little healthier.”
Noteworthy
—Along with Smoot and Zion Webb, freshman Earl Woods III saw his fair share of action at quarterback during the scrimmage.
Woods showcased both his arm and his legs, breaking through the opposing defensive line for a first down late in the scrimmage.
“He had some good runs. I like Earl,” receiver Perry Carter said. “He’s good with the ball, he’s young so when he starts once he gets some experience in, I feel like he’ll be really good.”
Added Rodriguez: “Earl is a competitive guy. His mind is swimming right now, I think he’s obviously a lot further along than he was six practices ago and he’s got some talent. He’s a very, very competitive guy.”
—With some receivers injured, Carter saw more targets than usual and was a favorite target of Smoot, who connected with Carter as he broke through defenders for a touchdown in the scrimmage.
“P.C., that’s a great receiver, great dude” Smoot said. “He works in the slot a lot, he knows how to get open, he knows how to create space in the open field. Being able to have him out there and making plays and running routes, it’s just a blessing to be able to have these guys that come out here and love football.
—Tight ends Pearson Baldwin and Brock Rechsteiner were seen taking more snaps than usual in drills as a result of injuries among other players. Neither tight ends saw action last season.
—Running back Anwar Lewis was seen taking snaps at wideout and caught passes during positional drills.
“Offensively, I think we did real good,” Carter said. “There’s a couple of things we can clean up on, just like the low shot to the play (and) picking up the intensity, but as far as getting hands on, throwing the ball, running the ball, I feel like we did well offensively.”
—Redshirt sophomore Cam Williams intercepted a tipped pass during the scrimmage, and a walk-on player intercepted a pass to close out practice.
“We’ve got to come together as a defense and the older guys have got to talk to each other, myself included,” Fuqua said. “We’ve just got to tell people, there’s no excuses on defense. Everybody has got to go to work every day.”