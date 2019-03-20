JACKSONVILLE — Jamari Hester arrived at Jacksonville State in 2015 with the Gamecocks' coaches telling him he could make a great tight end.
The end of that experiment came when a 6-foot-7, 185-pound Hester tried to take on a defensive end … who weighed 280. Hester lost that battle.
"That's when we made the decision to change to receiver," Hester said after Wednesday's spring practice, smiling at memory.
All arms, legs and potential, Hester looked like the perfect wide receiver, too. He looks even more like one now after gradually filling out to 210 pounds. But it took time to refine his abilities for spot he didn't play at Central High in Miami. On top of that, he described himself as a "clumsy" young player.
He didn't even catch that many passes as a high school tight end — 14 in his junior and senior years combined. He sat out the 2015 season as a redshirt, then managed 22 receptions in 2016 and 21 in 2017. Last year, he managed 59 catches — two more than in his previous five seasons combined.
"He's become a really good threat for us," JSU coach John Grass said. "He's always showed glimpses of those plays, then miss some routine plays. I think he's become way more consistent."
Hester seemed to have that "OK, I've got it" moment in the second half of last year. Grass calls it the "flipping the switch" moment. Either way, Hester caught 31 passes in the last five games and scored seven touchdowns.
"I feel like I accepted my role on this team, and I play wherever I'm needed," Hester said. "I'm willing to help the team any way possible, and I feel like that made me a more consistent player — I want to help out my brothers."
He said it took time for him to grow into a top receiver, which the numbers show he is as he enters his senior season. Last year, only five other Ohio Valley Conference receivers made more catches than his 59. He scored 11 touchdowns, and only four OVC players scored more.
"I had to work on my ball skills because I came in as a clumsy guy," Hester said. "I had to work on pinpointing the ball in the air. I had to get that down pat."
Grass said he figures all the experience he has gained has helped. JSU has relied upon him in its regular rotation of receivers for the past three years.
"I think it's of age and some wisdom there," Grass said.
It's made for a new spring for Hester, who said he realizes he is held to a high standard now.
"I've never had this feeling before," he said. "It's a great feeling to know that people can count on me and that I can be held to expectations as a leader."