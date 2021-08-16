JSU football: AFCS ranks Gamecocks eighth in initial poll

The American Football Coaches Association have tabbed Jacksonville State No. 8 in its preseason rankings, which were released today.
Defending champion Sam Houston opens at No. 1 with 18 first-place votes following its 10-0 spring campaign. James Madison followed in second with nine first-place votes, trailed by North Dakota State and last season's runner-up, South Dakota State.
JSU is the highest of three ASUN Conference programs in the initial top 25 poll, followed by Central Arkansas at No. 13 and Kennesaw State at No. 20.
The Gamecocks open the season Sept. 1 against UAB at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Preseason practice
The Gamecocks were back on the turf at Burgess-Snow Field on Monday morning for a few hours with the first practice following Saturday night's scrimmage.
JSU worked on skill drills along with plugging in some situational team drills as head coach John Grass begins to install game plan items over upcoming practices.
"Coming out of (Saturday's) scrimmage we got our guys evaluated," Grass said. "We know what our depth is and we start figuring in the plan of who's not. You got that out of the way and now you go into some game plan type stuff this week. Overall, pleased in some areas with where we are, but we've got to make up some mileage this week."
JSU plans to continue with Tuesday's scheduled day in shells, but will keep an eye on the radar as Tropical Storm Fred makes its expected journey through the area.