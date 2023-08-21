JSU football: A starter is missing and other instant reactions to the first depth chart

On Monday, Jacksonville State released the first projected depth chart for the season. A few positions remain up for grabs, at least on paper, but it’s a good sign of where things are headed ahead of Saturday’s home opener against UTEP at 4:30 p.m.
Keep reading to find out which starter wasn’t on the depth chart at all and other takeaways.
1. The QB “competition” remains
The depth chart lists quarterbacks Zion Webb and Logan Smothers as co-starters, denoted by an “OR” between their names on the depth chart. However, coach Rich Rodriguez promised after the final scrimmage on Aug. 12 that this would be one decision he’d refuse to publicize until the game was underway.
The depth chart does reveal that third-string quarterback Te’Sean Smoot has seemingly fallen out of it. This matches the snap counts observed during the scrimmage. Webb dominated first-string reps that afternoon, so he should remain the favorite.
However, Rodriguez has proven he's willing to play multiple quarterbacks before, including in last season’s opener.
2. Missing in action
Running back Anwar Lewis’ absence this offseason has been largely downplayed as a minor issue. His absence from the initial depth chart suggests he will also miss the first game and possibly others.
Earlier in fall camp, Rodriguez referred to Lewis as a co-starter alongside running back Ron Wiggins, who finds himself finishing an incredible preseason camp.
On the initial depth chart, Wiggins is a co-starter with running back Malik Jackson, who has stood out in camp for his performance as a pass catcher.
3. Five Wide
It seems incredibly unlikely that the Gamecocks would ever run five receivers at once, but the coaches appear to be confident in at least that many guys starting.
Of the bunch, Michael Pettway is the only clear-cut starter.
Sterling Galban and Perry Carter are listed as co-starters at one spot, while Quinton Lane, a Stetson transfer, and Brock Rechsteiner, a tight end, seem to be competing for the other spot.
During practice last week, Galban and Carter did seem to alternate series with the first-string offense. However, Lane seemed to dominate those reps, while Rechsteiner spent most of his time with the second-string unit.
Rodriguez did drop hints during the last two weeks that Rechsteiner might see some time at receiver. Clearly, that has proven to be the case if he’s contending for a top spot.
4. Freshmen faces
Redshirt freshman Xavier Bausley is the only freshman, redshirt or otherwise, to crack the starting lineup.
Baulsey dominated reps at right tackle with the first string for most of the offseason, except for a week or two at the end of spring. So his spot isn’t a huge surprise.
His backup on the depth chart is freshman K.D. Arnold, and he’s one of four true freshmen to crack the two-deep on offense or defense.
The rest of the list includes left guard Daveion Harley, right guard Cameron Griffin and safety Travis Franklin Jr.
5. Secondary shakeups
In the spring, Rodriguez praised cornerbacks Marco Baker, Jamari Jemison, Kekoura Tarnue and Jabari Mack. Of the four, Baker had seven career starts in 2021 and Jemison started 17 games, including 11 last season.
Well, Mack, a sophomore, is the only one to crack the starting lineup ahead of the season. Derek Carter is the projected starter on the opposite side, matching observations from fall camp. Baker appears to be Carter’s backup.
Kolbi Fuqua and Larry Worth are listed as co-starters at nickel, although Fuqua started every game there last season.
Jeremiah Harris will start at one safety spot opposite Austin Ambush, a 2023 transfer from the University of Maine. Ambush recorded 37 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception in 11 games last season.
Now here's the two-deep depth chart:
Second-string players denoted by “2nd”. Those players are omitted entirely if they remain in competition with other players.
OFFENSE
QB Zion Webb OR Logan Smothers
RB Ron Wiggins OR Malik Jackson
WR Quinton Lane OR Brock Rechsteiner
WR Sterling Galban OR Perry Carter
WR Michael Pettway
TE Sean Brown
LT Will O’Steen…2nd Cade Nayadley
LG Clay Webb…2nd Daveion Harley
C Treylen Brown…2nd Will Pieroni
RG Brock Robey…2nd Cameron Griffin
RT Xavier Bausley…2nd K.D. Arnold
DEFENSE
BAN J-Rock Swain
NG Jeff Marks
DT Jackson Luttrell
DE Chris Hardie
LB Quae Drake…2nd Jibrell Al-Amin
LB Laletia Hale…2nd Jaden Thomas
NICK Kolbi Fuqua OR Larry Worth
CB Jabari Mack…2nd Kekoura Tarnue
CB Derek Carter…2nd Marco Baker
S Jeremiah Harris…2nd Travis Franklin Jr.
S Austin Ambush…2nd Travis Collier
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Cade Backe OR Jack Dawson
PK Alen Karajic…2nd Garrison Rippa
LS Collin Westfelt…2nd Thomas Peterson
Holder Jack Dawson…2nd Cade Backe