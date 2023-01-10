JSU football: 2023 schedule will include a pair of Tuesday night nationally televised games

Jacksonville State football fans, get ready for Tuesday night football at JSU Stadium.
The Gamecocks released their 2023 football schedule today, and their slate for their first season in Conference USA features 12 contests, including five midweek league games. That list includes a pair of nationally televised Tuesday night home games.
JSU will host Liberty on Oct. 10 and Western Kentucky on Oct. 17. The three midweek games will be on the road: JSU will play at Sam Houston State on Sept. 28 (Thursday), at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 4 (Wednesday) and Florida International on Oct. 25 (Wednesday).
All five games will appear on CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Game times and exact network coverage will be announced at a later date.
It's part of a five-year C-USA television package with CBS and ESPN, in which all the October league games will be played in the middle of the week. Sports Business Journal estimates the agreement will pay league schools about $750,000 per school per year.
It's similar to the longtime Mid-American Conference which features midweek games in November, but the C-USA October games aren't likely to include similar freezing weather as the Northern-based MAC games might.
"Honestly, I'm very excited for our fan base," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "It's an opportunity to be on ESPN and CBS. There aren't a great deal of games on those nights. I'm not sure we could ask for more exposure."
Seitz added that the two Tuesday night games are against recognizable opponents and give the school an opportunity to provide a lively atmosphere. Liberty went 8-5 this past year and lost in the Boca Raton Bowl, while Western Kentucky was 9-5 with a win in the New Orleans Bowl.
Seitz said he is hoping JSU fans will enjoy these midweek games like they did during JSU's 2015 home win over Charleston Southern, which was played at home on a Friday night. That drew 22,797 to JSU Stadium. Also, the Gamecocks drew 22,116 for a Thursday night home win over North Alabama in 2016. In 2017, JSU drew 18,782 for a Thursday night home win over Tennessee State in 2017.
"We had an unbelievable atmosphere for those games," Seitz said. "The students were great. They won't have to choose between going home for the weekend and going to the football game."
The Gamecocks haven't played a midweek home game since then. Those two Tuesday games won't have to compete against the state's two Southeastern Conference teams for fans on a college football Saturday. On the week JSU hosts Liberty, Alabama will play Arkansas at home, while Auburn travels to LSU. During Western Kentucky week, Alabama will host Tennessee, while Auburn is at home against Ole Miss.
The three midweek road games won't fight with Alabama and Auburn for TV viewers, either.
"Jacksonville State fans who also support Auburn or Alabama won't have to choose," Seitz said. "Jax State grads can support their school and still be able to go to the Alabama or Auburn games. We won't have to fight 10 other schools in this state who also have games on those Saturdays."
The 2023 JSU football schedule will include six home games and six on the road. The Gamecocks will play eight league games, with four at home and four on the road.
C-USA will have nine members this fall, with holdovers Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Western Kentucky and UTEP joining newcomers JSU, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. That makes for a nine-team league, and everybody will play everybody.
A 10th team, Kennesaw State, will join C-USA in 2024.
JSU will host Texas-El Paso on Aug. 26, East Tennessee State on Sept. 2, Eastern Michigan on Sept. 23, and Louisiana Tech on Nov. 18. Road games include trips to Coastal Carolina on Sept. 9, South Carolina on Nov. 4 and New Mexico State on Nov. 25.
The UTEP game will be played a week before most college teams have started their schedules. C-USA will have a full slate of league games that Saturday.
The 12-game slate includes seven teams that played in bowl games this past season, with four grabbing a win.
The winners included Eastern Michigan (Potato Bowl), Middle Tennessee State (Hawaii Bowl), Western Kentucky (New Orleans Bowl) and New Mexico State (Quick Lane Bowl). The teams that didn't win include Coastal Carolina (Birmingham Bowl), Liberty (Boca Raton Bowl) and South Carolina (Nov. 4).
JSU will have open dates Sept. 16 and Nov. 11.
Season tickets are already on sale. For general admission season tickets, the cost is $75. If you want Stadium Club season tickets, the price is $650, which includes a chairback seat, pregame meal and unlimited snacks and soft drinks. Visit www.JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets or call the JSU Athletic Ticket Office at (256) 782-8499.
2023 schedule
Aug. 26, Sat., *UTEP (5-7 in 2023)
Sept. 2, Sat., EAST TENNESSEE STATE (3-8)
Sept. 9, Sat., at Coastal Carolina (9-4)
Sept. 16, OPEN
Sept. 23, Sat., EASTERN MICHIGAN (9-4)
Sept. 28, Thur., *at Sam Houston State (5-4)
Oct. 4, Wed., *at Middle Tennessee (8-5)
Oct. 10, Tue., *LIBERTY (8-5)
Oct. 17, Tue., *WESTERN KENTUCKY (9-5)
Oct. 25, Wed., *at Florida International (4-8)
Nov. 4, Sat., at South Carolina (8-5)
Nov. 11, OPEN
Nov. 18, Sat., *LOUISIANA TECH (3-9)
Nov. 25, Sat., *at New Mexico State (7-6)
Home games are in capital letters
*-Conference USA game