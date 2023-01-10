 Skip to main content
JSU football: 2023 schedule will include a pair of Tuesday night nationally televised games

The Marching Southerners perform during JSU's home football opener against Davidson. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State football fans, get ready for Tuesday night football at JSU Stadium.

The Gamecocks released their 2023 football schedule today, and their slate for their first season in Conference USA features 12 contests, including five midweek league games. That list includes a pair of nationally televised Tuesday night home games.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.