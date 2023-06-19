 Skip to main content
JSU football: 12 Gamecocks named to OVC's 75th anniversary team

Casey Dunn

Casey Dunn was on of 10 Jacksonville State players named to the Ohio Valley Conference's 75th anniversary football team.

 Steve Latham/Jacksonville State University

After an 18-year stay in the Ohio Valley Conference, many of Jacksonville State's best were recognized by the conference on Monday.

The Ohio Valley Conference released a list compiled of the best football players and coaches in the conference's history, which included 10 players and two coaches from Jacksonville State.

