JSU football: 12 Gamecocks named to OVC's 75th anniversary team

After an 18-year stay in the Ohio Valley Conference, many of Jacksonville State's best were recognized by the conference on Monday.
The Ohio Valley Conference released a list compiled of the best football players and coaches in the conference's history, which included 10 players and two coaches from Jacksonville State.
Former JSU players named to the team include defensive back Marlon Bridges, offensive lineman Casey Dunn, kicker Gavin Hallford, defensive end Darius Jackson, running back Demarcus James, quarterback Eli Jenkins, offensive lineman Justin Lea, wide receiver Josh Pearson, running back Troymaine Pope and defensive lineman Devaunte Sigler.
Former JSU coaches Jack Crowe and John Grass were also mentioned among the 11 "coaches of note."
"As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the League, a Committee working in conjunction with current and former schools, captured the "best-of-the-best" in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports," the conference said in a release. "A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league."
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.