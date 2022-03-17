JSU flops in WNIT opener: 'I don't think this team was interested in playing'

Count this as an ugly homecoming for Rick Pietri and an ugly ending to a memorable Jacksonville State women's basketball season.
In the first round of the WNIT, Pietri took his Jacksonville State Gamecocks to his hometown of New Orleans, and they got drilled 80-36 by a determined and aggressive Tulane squad.
It hardly looked like the same JSU team that just finished a run to the ASUN Conference tournament finals where the Gamecocks lost by 15 on to powerhouse Florida Gulf Coast, which had to sweat until the closing minutes.
"Honestly, and it's sad for me to say, I don't think this team was interested in playing," Pietri said afterward, adding that the lone exception was fifth-year senior Kiana "K.J." Johnson, who scored half of her team's points to finish with a game-high 18.
It served as a crushing ending for an inspiring JSU team that finished its best season in Division I at 24-8. They reached the finals of a conference tournament for the first time since 1999, won a Division I title for the first time (ASUN Western Division) and broke the school's previous Division I wins record by five victories. This was JSU's first appearance in a national postseason tournament since making the NCAA Division II tournament in 1993.
"Nothing can take away what's been accomplished this year, and there are a litany of accomplishments," Pietri said. "But we still had a game to play. It's sad how a really special year had to end. There are 356 or 359 Division I teams, and only three are going to end their seasons with a win: the NCAA, WNIT and WBI winners. Everybody else loses.
"But how you lose matters, and the way we lost was unacceptable."
On this day, however, nothing went right for JSU.
The Gamecocks scored the first basket of the game, but Tulane then took the advantage with a 6-0 run.
After that, the Green Wave had runs of 16-0, 12-0, 8-0, 6-0, 11-0 and 8-0. Tulane shot 51.7 percent from the field, made 12 of its first 15 shots behind the 3-point arc and outrebounded JSU 44-30. The Green Wave led by 50 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Pietri said he saw in practice that something like this might happen.
"I don't think we put in the investment necessary to compete against a high-quality opponent. It just was not there," he said.
Johnson finished a stellar college career by appearing in her school-record 133th game. She made 106 starts and had 909 points, 313 rebounds, 101 assists and 93 steals.
The next best scorer was Imari Martin, who had five points. Kennedy Gavin added two points and nine rebounds.
For Tulane, Baylor transfer Moon Ursin led the way with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.