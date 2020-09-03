JSU, FIU announces new date for football game: fourth Friday in October

Jacksonville State completed its fall football schedule today, finalizing a date to play at Florida International.
JSU and FIU have agreed to meet Oct. 23, which is a Friday. Kickoff will be determined, but it is expected to be either 6 or 7 p.m.
The Gamecocks already announced three other fall games: Oct. 3 at Florida State at a time to be determined, Oct. 10 against Mercer at home at 2 p.m., and Oct. 17 at North Alabama at 1 p.m.
When the Ohio Valley Conference announced Aug. 14 that it was pushing conference play to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league added that schools could play four fall games, if it wished. JSU announced that the spring season is expected to start Feb. 27.
JSU and FIU originally were scheduled to play Sept. 3 in Miami, but FIU postponed fall sports, which meant the two schools needed to find a new date.
“We are excited to be able to find another date to be able to reschedule our game at Florida International,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “Playing at home and keeping those previously scheduled games were very important to us, and we were able to get all of those things done. To be able to add a trip to Florida State to that schedule was really the icing on the cake and a huge game for our program and for Jacksonville State University. We couldn’t be happier with our four-game fall schedule.”
The Mercer, FIU and UNA games will be broadcast online at ESPN+, while the Atlantic Coast Conference will announce a network for the JSU-FSU game later.
Jacksonville State has not met FIU in football. FIU is a member of Conference USA in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Gamecocks will play the Panthers at Riccardo Silva Stadium, which is listed by FIU as having a capacity of 20,000.
By playing FSU and FIU, JSU will face two FBS teams this season. JSU last played an FBS school in 2017 when the Gamecocks lost at Georgia Tech. JSU had played at least one FBS school from 2005-17.
In addition, JSU announced today its admission policies for its home games this season. Some of the most notable parts:
—Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times inside the stadium except when eating or drinking.
—A three-seat buffer will be added around each ticket block of season-ticket holders.
Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their ticket. They won't be allowed to cluster in unassigned seats.
—Cheerleaders and the Marching Southerners band will be at the game, but they won't be allowed on the field. They'll be involved in the game from the stands.
—Tailgating outside the stadium will be allowed, but JSU is asking groups to limit themselves to no more than 10 people.
—Gates will open two hours before kickoff. Entrances to stadium suites will open three hours before kickoff. Club level fans can enter two hours before kickoff.