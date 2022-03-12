JSU falls in ASUN finals, but WNIT opener fast approaches for Gamecocks

There's no time for disappointment.
That's the message Jacksonville State coach Rick Pietri gave his women's basketball Saturday night. After losing 69-54 at Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN tournament finals, the Gamecocks are headed to the WNIT.
The field is set to be released at about 8 p.m. Sunday, and first-round games are set for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Every conference gets an automatic bid into the 64 team WNIT field, and as Western Division champ, JSU (24-7) gets the prize. ASUN regular-season and tournament champion Florida Gulf Coast (29-2) is headed to the NCAA tournament.
"As you can imagine, there were tears in that locker room," Pietri said during his postgame news conference in Fort Myers, Fla. "My message, it's OK to be upset. There's nothing wrong with that, but we don't have time to pout because we're going to be playing a high-quality opponent in the very near future.
"I'm excited for the kids, and I'm particularly excited for Kiana Johnson, a fifth-year COVID bonus kid who will get a chance to play one more time on the national stage. She's earned it. She deserves it. We are not here without her, so I'm happy for her that she gets to go out this way."
Johnson finished the ASUN tournament with 53 points in three games as she helped will JSU to a conference championship game for the first time since 1999. She made the all-tournament team with teammate Kennedy Gavin, who had 34 points for the tournament. They tied for team-high honors Saturday with 13 each.
Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they ran smack dab into Florida Gulf Coast, which possesses an other-worldy player in 6-foot-1 guard Keirstan Bell, who has announced she will bypass her senior season and head to the WNBA. She was so dominant this year that she was named the ASUN player of the year even though she missed nine league games.
She poured in 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half Saturday against JSU.
"I thought our team competed," Pietri said. "The difference in the game is they had the best player on the floor. She put them on her back. We didn't have anybody as good as she was. Quite frankly, not a whole lot of teams in America have a whole lot of teams as good as she is."
Pietri said his plan was to concentrate on guarding Bell heavily when she went inside but not outside — although no absolutely uncontested shots from behind the arc. The plan was to guard Kendall Spray heavily outside, as she is FGCU's most consistent 3-point ace.
Since Bell returned from a knee injury, she has struggled to make 3-point shots, and she was plagued by that in the first half. She took four from behind the arc and missed all four. In the second half, however, she made four.
Near the end of the third quarter, she made back-to-back treys to turn a two-point lead into eight at 51-43. She sank another early in the fourth quarter to push FGCU's lead to 59-47.
"The cream rose to the top. When it had to happen, she hit two big ones, which distanced it," Pietri said.
JSU did close the advantage to 59-52 on an Imari Martin free throw with 4:55 to go, but the Gamecocks managed only one basket the rest of the way — a layup by Madison McCoy with 2:55 left.
"In the fourth quarter, we had eight points, but we had some pretty good looks from the perimeter that we weren't able to make," Pietri said. "They were doing a really good job of swarming the basket, making it really hard for us to get to the rim. That meant we had to make something from the perimeter, and we just didn't. Had we? Then maybe it would've opened things up for us and would've allowed us to get back to the basket."
For Pietri, he could draw some satisfaction that JSU tested Florida Gulf Coast much more than it did in their one regular-season meeting, when the Eagles won 66-44 at JSU.
"I think our kids showed up," Pietri said. "I think they showed up and brought it all three games (in the ASUN tournament). I just think in this particular game, when FGCU needed to, they elevated their level of play and that's why the outcome was what it was."
And, there's the WNIT bid.
"It's another historic moment for this program," he said. "In the Division I era, JSU hasn't been to a national tournament. In Division II, obviously, they made an Elite Eight in the early '90s, but in terms of, they never played in a national tournament. I told our team in the locker room, the thing about the ASUN is that we finished (our tournament) so late. We don't have time to lick our wounds. We have to turn around and be ready to play quickly."