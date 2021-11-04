JSU expects to announce decision on C-USA 'fairly quickly'

Jacksonville State is expected to announce a decision by the end of the week whether it will accept an invitation to Conference USA in all sports, according to two sources within the athletics department.
Athletics director Greg Seitz said he anticipates a decision "fairly quickly."
"We're doing our due diligence to make sure we make the right decision," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said in a meeting in his office Thursday night.
JSU received a formal invitation to join the league this week. So did FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and FCS member Sam Houston State.
After delivering the invitation, C-USA opened its finances to Jacksonville State, which allowed the school to examine conference revenue, how much it spends and what its budget is. JSU has studied that in the interim.
C-USA officials visited the JSU campus Tuesday, with a contingent that included league commissioner Judy MacLeod.
Jacksonville State moved up from NCAA Division II to Division I in 1995, and the football program plays in the Football Championship Subdivision. The school's state goal for more than a decade has been to move up to the FBS, which is why JSU has improved facilities, beginning with the major renovation of JSU's football stadium in 2010.
But, NCAA rules don't allow schools to jump to FBS unless they receive an invitation from an FBS conference.
If JSU turned down the C-USA, it's unknown when another opportunity would come.
“We understand that Jacksonville State was engaged in discussions," ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart told The Anniston Star on Wednesday. "We were fully aware that they have previously thought of moving up to FBS, but it was not the right time."
JSU is still committed to remaining in the ASUN at least for this season. If the Gamecocks accept the invitation, it would undergo a two-year transition, according to NCAA rules. They would continue to play in the FCS for the 2022 football season but wouldn't be eligible for the playoffs. They would compete in the C-USA in 2023 but wouldn't be eligible for a bowl unless no other team met the six-win minimum.
Moving to the FBS and Conference USA would increase JSU's expenses. For football, the FCS scholarship maximum is 63, but in the FBS it is 85. It is unlikely JSU would fund all 85 immediately.
Also, travel expenses would increase, which would include trips to places such as New Mexico State, Texas-El Paso, Liberty in Virginia, and Florida International.
In addition, JSU likely would need to provide "cost of attendance" to scholarshipped athletes. That's set by the school, not the athletics department, and for JSU, that would be about $2,200 a year over a full scholarship.
JSU has about 191 athletes on scholarship. Adding 22 football players on scholarship would increase that number to 213. If they all received cost-of-attendance payments, that would increase JSU's athletics costs by about $469,000 a year.
However, revenues would increase, too. C-USA is part of the College Football Playoff, and the league's check for that this year is expected to be about $16 million to be divided by the conference schools.
Also, when JSU plays a football game at a school from a Power-Five conference in return for a check, the money would increase. JSU received $400,000 to play at Florida State this fall, but the same game for an FBS team could bring in as much as $1.6 million.
Moving up to FBS yields plenty of schools close by to play non-conference games, including UAB, Troy, Georgia State, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee and even Western Kentucky.
Of Conference USA's 14 member schools, nine already have announced they're leaving. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Texas-San Antonio and UAB are headed to the American Athletic Conference. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi are joining the Sun Belt.
In addition to those nine, multiple published reports say Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky are headed to the Mid-American Conference.
The only three members left are Texas-El Paso, Florida International and Louisiana Tech.