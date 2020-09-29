JSU cornerback spent a year battling back from ‘major’ back surgery, ‘pumped’ to play again

Jacquez Payton went through the same anxiety college football players around the country suffered this offseason, worried that a global pandemic would let him play the game he loves this fall.
Add back surgery, rehabilitation and the season Payton spent away from the game, and 2020 just threatened to be another 2019 for him.
Payton will play his first college football game in nearly two years Saturday, when Jacksonville State opens the fall portion of its pandemic-divided schedule at Florida State (0-2).
“It’s been a roller coaster ride for me,” the redshirt junior cornerback said. “I didn’t think I’d be back.”
Payton has what he described as a degenerative L4 disc. He’s played with it for years and was used to related pain.
Sciatic nerve pain in one leg steadily worsened starting in June of 2019, prompting him to see doctors.
“They were wondering if I got in a car crash, or something,” Payton said. “They were like, ‘Are you sure you didn’t do something to hurt yourself?’”
Pain persisted after an epidural injection, leading him to opt for surgery that kept him out of football in 2019.
The doctor who performed the surgery performed the same procedure on former Auburn standout Dee Ford, who plays for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Ford missed two games in 2017 with a back injury.
Doctors never expressed doubt that Payton could return to football after mending and rehabilitation, but Payton said he worried. He largely kept quiet about it, but he wasn’t the only one worried about his career.
“It’s something that me and him have talked about, that maybe he didn’t need to play anymore,” JSU coach John Grass said. “It was that type of a major situation.”
Payton’s rehab consisted of leg lifts, jogging and walking. It took time to get pain-free, but he was ready to participate in spring practice.
“In the spring, I practiced one day, and I knew I was ready then,” Payton said.
Then came news that made Payton wonder if football gods were pulling his leg. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the NCAA to halt all team activities. The shutdown came during JSU’s first week of spring practice.
So began months of doubt about whether there would be a 2020 football season. While other FBS and FCS conferences opted to cancel their seasons, the Ohio Valley Conference waited to make its call.
The OVC elected to play its conference season in the spring but allowed teams to play non-conference games in the fall. JSU announced Aug. 20 that it would play Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Payton called the split schedule “crazy.”
“We didn’t expect to have four games,” he said. “Everybody wanted to play a full season. I really don’t know about the little four games, honestly, but I want to play them.
“I want to play because I took a whole year off. Like, I’m happy to play these four games, because I’m ready to play. I’m so pumped up to play.”
Payton’s teammates are just as glad to see him back on the field.
“It’s great to have Jacquez out there,” quarterback Zerrick Cooper said. “He’s one of those guys that all the corners and, pretty much, all of the defense, they look up to him.
“Last year, he was a missing part. He’s our lockdown corner that we have, other than Yul (Gowdy). Now that we’ve got him, I think our defense is going to be ready for this weekend and just moving forward through the season.”
Grass said Payton hasn’t shown any sign of continued back problems and expressed admiration for Payton’s work to get back on the field.
“I take my hat off to him,” Grass said. “He loves football. You see that when he plays. He’s committed to this team and playing, and it’s so much fun to see him out there practicing and playing.”