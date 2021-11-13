JSU coaching search: Seitz says job has garnered 'a lot of interest'

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Jacksonville State's search for a head football coach has "a lot of interest," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said Saturday.
Speaking a week after JSU and eighth-year head coach John Grass separated by what Grass called "mutual agreement," Seitz said he has had informal conversations with potential candidates, but no formal interviews have been scheduled.
He said he has no specific time table. Potential candidates will be coaching into December.
"Once we identify that candidates that we want to talk to, and I've had some conversations already, and once I feel comfortable with one to move forward on that then we'll move forward," Seitz said before the Gamecocks' football game at Lamar. "There's really no set timeline. It's just when we feel like we can get somebody that's a good fit for Jacksonville State."
Current assistant coach Maxwell Thurmond is serving as interim head coach through the Gamecocks' final two games of the season, at Lamar on Saturday and at Eastern Kentucky next week.
As with previous coaching searches, JSU is working with the search firm Creative Marketing Management, LLC. JSU worked with the same firm in searches for its past two head football coaches, Grass and Bill Clark, and current head men's basketball coach Ray Harper.