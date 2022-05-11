JSU can't survive big blast by UNA's Broadfoot

About 24 hours after winning on a game-ending home run, Jacksonville State lost by one.
The fifth-seeded Gamecocks fell 6-3 to fourth-seeded North Alabama in the ASUN softball tournament Wednesday, knocking JSU into a Thursday elimination-bracket game against sixth-seeded Kennesaw State. Jacksonville, Fla., is hosting the tournament.
JSU led 3-2, but UNA managed a run in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the seventh when freshman Emma Broadfoot launched one over the fence off Gamecocks freshman Sarah Currie. The previous day, JSU dispatched Lipscomb with a homer in the bottom of the 10th.
"I felt against Emma Broadfoot, we had done a good job," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "But she's an all-conference third baseman, and even if she's a freshman, she's an all-conference player for a reason. She got only one hit, but it's the one that counted most."
JSU managed only three hits. Brantly Bonds slugged a two-run homer on a 1-2 pitch in the top of the second inning for a 2-1 lead. Then in the fifth with the game tied 2-2, Savannah Sudduth led off with a triple. Two batters later, she scored on Sidney Wagnon's one-out double to put JSU up 3-2.
UNA, which leads the ASUN in scoring, runs, batting average, doubles and home runs, didn't stay quiet. The Lions got a solo homer from Harley Stokes off Currie in the bottom of the fifth to tie it, and Broadfoot's homer in the seventh ended it.
Meanwhile, after Wagnon's double, eight JSU batters went to the plate against UNA's Maci Birdyshaw and none reached base.
"We didn't make enough adjustments at the plate," McGinnis said. "We kept chasing her pitches up, and we couldn't do anything with that. I felt we needed to have a lead going into the bottom of the seventh, and we didn't do it."
Kat Carter, the ASUN's freshman of the year, started in the circle for JSU, a day after throwing 151 pitches in the Gamecocks' 6-5, 10-inning win over Lipscomb. Against UNA, Carter worked three innings and then hit the first two batters in the fourth. That's when Currie entered after throwing 24 pitches the previous day to get the last five outs against Lipscomb.
She limited UNA to one run in the fourth.
Now in the elimination bracket, JSU (31-23) must beat Kennesaw State (22-27) on Thursday and two games Friday to make it to the championship round. The Gamecocks would need to win twice there to take the tournament championship.
What to know
—JSU faced Kennesaw in a three-game series at the beginning of the ASUN schedule, with Kennesaw winning both games of a Saturday doubleheader. In the single game that Sunday, Currie pitched a shutout in a 1-0 win, with Wagnon driving home the lone run with a single.
—Bonds, a junior who starts at second base, went 1-for-2 with a walk. She is 7-for-21 in her last games. Before that, she endured a five-week slump in which her average dropped from .311 to .231. It is up to .245 now.
—Sudduth, a senior outfielder, is 1-for-5 with three walks in the tournament.
Who said
—McGinnis on JSU's approach moving forward: "You've got to have the mindset that there's no tomorrow. It's win or go home. If there's any cautiousness or fear, you can't have that. Don't hold back anything."
—McGinnis on Bonds' day at the plate: "That was good to see. I felt like Brantly was going to be big for us in the tournament."
Next up
—While UNA (38-16) takes on top-seeded Liberty (40-16) in a winners' bracket game, JSU and Kennesaw State will play at 2 p.m. Central at the University of North Florida's softball field.