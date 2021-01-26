JSU Board of Trustees votes to explore new conference; ASUN is reported destination

The Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees have given their blessing for the school's athletics teams to search for another conference.
The Board voted this morning to allow JSU president Don Killingsworth to explore a new league.
JSU has been part of the Ohio Valley Conference since 2003, having won 78 league championships across various sports. Before that, the Gamecocks played in the Atlantic Sun Conference from 1995-2003, which could be JSU's destination.
According to a page posted to the Eastern Kentucky University website, which has since been deleted, JSU and EKU are bolting the OVC for the ASUN. Numerous published reports based on that page are saying JSU is going to the ASUN.
The ASUN is a Division I conference but does not have football, but league members who play football are provisional members of the Big South for that sport.
About a year ago, the ASUN announced plans to explore expansion. On Nov. 6, the ASUN's presidents' council confirmed its commitment to expansion, according to a news release from the league.
According to JSU’s athletics committee, the amount of travel required as part of the OVC has put a strain on the school’s athletes.
The OVC includes five schools from Tennessee, three from Kentucky, two from Illinois, one from Missouri and one from Jacksonville State. The closest OVC schools to JSU are Nashville-based Belmont and Tennessee State, which are about 225 miles away.