You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU basketball: Schedule includes 20 OVC games instead of traditional 18 because of pandemic

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

The Ohio Valley Conference released its basketball schedules today, and for Jacksonville State, that will include 20 games against league schools.

Typically in the past, OVC schools played 18 league games. The OVC athletics directors voted for more games this season because of the pandemic. Teams will play every OVC team once and nine of them twice.

“Our athletics directors explored a number of scheduling options designed to address the scheduling challenges we may face due to the pandemic,” OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche said in a news release. “Ultimately, they decided to adopt schedules that increase the opportunity for conference competition while staying true to our traditional conference scheduling structure and pattern."

The schedule includes two "flex" games in which schools were allowed to set their two games with their travel partner separate from the other 18 OVC games. One must be scheduled before the holiday break, and the other can be scheduled at any point during the season.

For Jacksonville State, the travel partner is Tennessee Tech.

In the women’s flex games, JSU will play Tech at home Dec. 3 and on the road Dec. 13. For the men, JSU will travel to Tech on Dec. 13 with the women, while Tech's men will visit Jacksonville on Dec. 16.

For the Gamecocks' men, the non-conference schedule is set to begin with a game at Alabama on Nov. 25.

JSU men's schedule

11/25, at Alabama

11/27, vs. Florida Atlantic University (at South Alabama)

11/29, vs. University of South Alabama (at South Alabama)

11/30, vs. University of Mobile (at South Alabama)

12/4, at Florida International University

12/6, at Florida International University

12/13, at Tennessee Tech

12/16, vs. Tennessee Tech

12/18, vs. Georgia Southwestern

12/30, vs. UT Martin

1/2, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

1/7, at Eastern Kentucky

1/9, at Morehead State

1/14, vs. Tennessee State

1/16, vs. Belmont

1/21, at Murray State

1/23, at Austin Peay

1/28, vs. Morehead State

1/30, vs. Eastern Kentucky

2/4, at UT Martin

2/6, at Southeast Missouri

2/11, vs. Eastern Illinois

2/13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

2/18, at Belmont

2/20, at Tennessee State

2/25, vs. Murray State

2/27, vs. Austin Peay

3/3-6, OVC tournament at Evansville, Ind.

JSU women's schedule

11/28, vs. Georgia SW State

12/3, vs. Tennessee Tech

12/5, vs. New Orleans

12/9, at Georgia

12/13, at Tennessee Tech

12/16, vs. Samford

12/19, vs. Alabama State

12/30, vs. UT Martin

1/2, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

1/7, at Eastern Kentucky

1/9, at Morehead State

1/14, vs. Tennessee State

1/16, vs. Belmont

1/21, at Murray State

1/23, at Austin Peay

1/28, vs. Morehead State

1/30, vs. Eastern Kentucky

2/4, at UT Martin

2/6, at Southeast Missouri

2/11, vs. Eastern Illinois

2/13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

2/18, at Belmont

2/20, at Tennessee State

2/25, vs. Murray State

2/27, vs. Austin Peay

3/3-6, OVC tournament at Evansville, Ind.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...