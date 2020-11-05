JSU basketball: Schedule includes 20 OVC games instead of traditional 18 because of pandemic

The Ohio Valley Conference released its basketball schedules today, and for Jacksonville State, that will include 20 games against league schools.
Typically in the past, OVC schools played 18 league games. The OVC athletics directors voted for more games this season because of the pandemic. Teams will play every OVC team once and nine of them twice.
“Our athletics directors explored a number of scheduling options designed to address the scheduling challenges we may face due to the pandemic,” OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche said in a news release. “Ultimately, they decided to adopt schedules that increase the opportunity for conference competition while staying true to our traditional conference scheduling structure and pattern."
The schedule includes two "flex" games in which schools were allowed to set their two games with their travel partner separate from the other 18 OVC games. One must be scheduled before the holiday break, and the other can be scheduled at any point during the season.
For Jacksonville State, the travel partner is Tennessee Tech.
In the women’s flex games, JSU will play Tech at home Dec. 3 and on the road Dec. 13. For the men, JSU will travel to Tech on Dec. 13 with the women, while Tech's men will visit Jacksonville on Dec. 16.
For the Gamecocks' men, the non-conference schedule is set to begin with a game at Alabama on Nov. 25.
JSU men's schedule
11/25, at Alabama
11/27, vs. Florida Atlantic University (at South Alabama)
11/29, vs. University of South Alabama (at South Alabama)
11/30, vs. University of Mobile (at South Alabama)
12/4, at Florida International University
12/6, at Florida International University
12/13, at Tennessee Tech
12/16, vs. Tennessee Tech
12/18, vs. Georgia Southwestern
12/30, vs. UT Martin
1/2, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
1/7, at Eastern Kentucky
1/9, at Morehead State
1/14, vs. Tennessee State
1/16, vs. Belmont
1/21, at Murray State
1/23, at Austin Peay
1/28, vs. Morehead State
1/30, vs. Eastern Kentucky
2/4, at UT Martin
2/6, at Southeast Missouri
2/11, vs. Eastern Illinois
2/13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
2/18, at Belmont
2/20, at Tennessee State
2/25, vs. Murray State
2/27, vs. Austin Peay
3/3-6, OVC tournament at Evansville, Ind.
JSU women's schedule
11/28, vs. Georgia SW State
12/3, vs. Tennessee Tech
12/5, vs. New Orleans
12/9, at Georgia
12/13, at Tennessee Tech
12/16, vs. Samford
12/19, vs. Alabama State
12/30, vs. UT Martin
1/2, at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
1/7, at Eastern Kentucky
1/9, at Morehead State
1/14, vs. Tennessee State
1/16, vs. Belmont
1/21, at Murray State
1/23, at Austin Peay
1/28, vs. Morehead State
1/30, vs. Eastern Kentucky
2/4, at UT Martin
2/6, at Southeast Missouri
2/11, vs. Eastern Illinois
2/13, vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
2/18, at Belmont
2/20, at Tennessee State
2/25, vs. Murray State
2/27, vs. Austin Peay
3/3-6, OVC tournament at Evansville, Ind.