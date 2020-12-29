JSU basketball: OVC tourney format could change, depending on games lost to pandemic

The Ohio Valley Conference has announced a potential change for its annual basketball tournaments for 2021.
According to a news release by the league, the brackets for both the men and women will change if a full basketball conference schedule cannot be completed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release said, "If the full conference slate is completed by the top eight seeds, the merit-based brackets (which include double byes for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds and single byes for the No. 3 and 4 seeds) will be used for the men’s and women’s teams as originally planned. If a full schedule cannot be completed, the brackets will switch to a traditional format (No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, etc.) for this year only."
The move was approved by the OVC Board of Presidents.
The men's and women's tournaments will be March 3-6 at The Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.
“After much examination and deliberation, the membership decided that for the 2021 tournament only, a traditional bracket model would be the most prudent approach given the possibility that not all OVC teams may play the same number of Conference games during the season due to pandemic-related cancelations,” OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche was quoted as saying in a news release. “Our membership believes this modification in structure for the 2021 Championship will provide the fairest championship experience for our student-athletes.”
The JSU women (3-2, 0-1 OVC) will host Tennessee-Martin (2-1, 1-0) on Wednesday at 4 p.m., followed by the JSU men (6-2, 2-0) against UT Martin (3-2, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Both JSU teams have played their scheduled OVC games so far.