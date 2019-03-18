The NCAA tournament and NIT snubbed Jacksonville State on Sunday, and according to a statement from the school, the Gamecocks turned down invitations from the College Insider Tournament and College Basketball Invitational.
Jacksonville State finished its season 24-9, finishing third in the Ohio Valley Conference. League tournament champion Murray State received the OVC's automatic NCAA bid, and Belmont got an at-large berth.
"We were honored to receive invitations to participate in both the CIT and CBI," athletics director Greg Seitz was quoted as saying in a news release. "However, after speaking with head coach Ray Harper and the team, we felt it best to decline postseason opportunities."
Jacksonville State is losing six seniors, and not playing in a postseason tournament will allow Harper and his staff more time to recruit potential replacements.
Jacksonville State played in the College Basketball Invitational last year and reached the semifinals.
"We were fortunate to receive invitations to the CIT and CBI, but, as a team and staff, decided it was best our student-athletes return to the classroom and shift their focus to finishing out the academic semester," Harper was quoted as saying in a news release.