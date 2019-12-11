JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State has waited 17 years to get a victory over in-state foe Troy, and it’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.
A late scoreless stretch doomed Jacksonville State in a 60-55 loss to Troy on Wednesday night, the first matchup between the traditional rivals since 2003. JSU last won over the Trojans in February 2002.
After three straight made 3-pointers gave JSU a 50-45 lead with 9:43 to play, the Gamecocks didn’t change their side of the scoreboard for the next 7:21 of game time, committing four turnovers during the stretch as Troy seized the lead with a 10-0 run.
“Down the stretch, that’s what we talked about,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said after the game. “If you don’t have the break, you don’t have to force it. We’re up 50-45, and we have three or four consecutive turnovers. You can’t win games like that. You just can’t.”
JSU hit a few free throws, and an Elias Harden short range contested shot drew the Gamecocks within three late, but Troy held on to win, dropping JSU to 2-7 on the season.
JSU played well in the first half, seizing control at 17-14 and eventually entering the halftime break up 30-28. De’Torrion Ware scored all 13 of his points, including three makes from behind the 3-point arc, to get the Gamecocks out to their advantage.
What to know
—JSU used a potent 3-point attack in the first half to gain a lead. The Gamecocks hit 8-of-22 3s in the first half, while making just two shots inside the arc. The Gamecocks averaged just over 21 3-point attempts per game prior to Wednesday’s matchup. JSU made just 3-of-13 from behind the arc in the second half.
—Kayne Henry scored JSU’s first six points of the game and led the Gamecocks in scoring and rebounding, with 14 and six respectively, while Harden scored 12. Zay Williams led Troy with 16 points.
—Wednesday’s game was the 110th meeting between the two old Alabama Collegiate, Gulf South, and Atlantic Sun Conference rivals, making Troy the most played school for JSU in its history. JSU still leads the series 57-53.
Who said
—Harper on the team’s hot-shooting first half: “We just play around the perimeter a lot versus zone. We got some good looks, especially De’Torrion.”
—Harper on early-season struggles: “We’re going to do a lot of film work and a lot of breaking down where some of the mistakes are happening.”
Next up
—Jacksonville State (2-7) will continue a three-game home stand on Monday, when the Gamecocks welcome the Evansville Purple Aces at 7:30 p.m. JSU hosts Delaware State next Wednesday, before hitting the road to face Tennessee on Saturday.