JSU basketball: Gamecocks women at home Wednesday; men to play at Alabama

Jacksonville State will open its basketball season Wednesday, and in the COVID-19 world, neither the men nor the women will play their first games exactly as scheduled.
The men will play at Alabama Wednesday as scheduled, but the game time has been shifted to 7 p.m. Also, the SEC Network has picked up the game for broadcast. Originally, this was supposed to be an SEC Network+ broadcast.
The JSU women are working with a rebuilt schedule. The Gamecocks were set to face Georgia Southwestern on Saturday, but Georgia Southwestern was forced to cancel this game and a game against Georgia Southern because of COVID-19 protocols.
So, JSU and Georgia Southern agreed to play each other at Pete Mathews Coliseum, and they'll do so Wednesday at 2 p.m. It is set to be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans will be required to wear face coverings, and seats closest to the floor will not be available.
In addition, JSU's home game against Alabama State scheduled for Dec. 19 has been canceled. Instead, the Gamecocks will play at Ole Miss on Dec. 21.
The men will play seven non-conference games, while the women will play five. Both will play 20 Ohio Valley Conference games.
For both teams, the season is beginning 20 days later than a year ago. Again, it's because of adjustments made in light of the pandemic.
At the OVC's recent media day (done through video conferencing), JSU senior women's guard Taylor Hawks said the players are ready to play a game.
"We're really excited," said Hawks, a second-team All-OVC player last year and a preseason all-league pick this year. "We've prepared. We've really put in the work."
For the men, of the 15 players on the roster, 11 weren't in uniform a year ago.
"I think we have depth at every position, and that's a good thing," JSU coach Ray Harper said. "There's competition at every position."