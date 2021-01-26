You are the owner of this article.
JSU basketball: Gamecocks' men's game against Eastern Kentucky is postponed

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

Jacksonville State won't have a men's basketball game Saturday after all.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky, but the game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum. A news release said the reason for the delay is the Ohio Valley Conference's COVID-19 protocols.

EKU's game this past Saturday against Southeast Missouri was postponed. So has the Colonels' trip to Tennessee Tech that was set for Thursday.

The JSU-EKU women's game is still set to go ahead as scheduled, with the Gamecocks hosting the Colonels on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Thursday's home doubleheader is not affected by the delay. Jacksonville State will host Morehead State, with the women playing at 4:30 p.m. and the men playing at 7:30 p.m.

