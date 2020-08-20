JSU basketball: Gamecocks' men set to play in Gotham Classic

Jacksonville State announced Thursday that the Gamecocks' men's basketball team will play in the Gotham Classic in December.
JSU will play four games as part of the event, including one at home.
The Gamecocks will host Green Bay on Dec. 13 and visit Syracuse on Dec. 10, LSU on Dec. 16 and Mercer on Dec. 19.
JSU's never has played Syracuse but has played Green Bay twice, winning in 2002 and losing in 2006.
Jacksonville State will open the season Nov. 10 at Alabama.
Athletics director Greg Seitz has said that for now, JSU plans to play its men's and women's basketball seasons as scheduled. He has added that the NCAA is expected to provide guidance by mid-September about whether practice or the season needs to be delayed.