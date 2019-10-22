The Ohio Valley Conference basketball coaches and sports information directors have picked Jacksonville State's men to finish third in the league and the women fifth.
Belmont is picked to win both divisions.
In the preseason media poll released last week, JSU's men were fourth and the women sixth.
The JSU men finished third last year. Ty Hudson returns as the lone starter, while senior Jacara Cross is one of five returning letterwinners. Hudson averaged 9.8 points and 2.7 assists a game. Cross averaged 4.1 points a game. The Gamecocks have eight newcomers.
JSU's women lost all-OVC first-team selection Rayven Pearson and backup point guard Bri Perry, but the Gamecocks have four starters and 12 letterwinners back from a squad that finished 15-15, including 9-9 in the OVC.
Jacksonville State's men will play Montevallo in an exhibition Oct. 29 at home and open the regular season Nov. 5 at SMU. The women play Berry College in an exhibition Oct. 30 at home. They'll start the regular season Nov. 5 at Vanderbilt in the first meeting between the two schools.
OVC men's preseason poll
1. Belmont (17 first-place votes), 237 points
2. Murray State (7), 223
3. Jacksonville State, 187
4. Austin Peay, 180
5. UT Martin, 154
6. Eastern Kentucky, 128
7. Eastern Illinois, 124
8. Morehead State, 113
9. Tennessee State, 90
10. SIU-Edwardsville, 63
11. Southeast Missouri, 49
12. Tennessee Tech, 36
OVC women's preseason poll
1. Belmont (14), 234
2. UT Martin (9), 227
3. Tennessee Tech (1), 203
4. Austin Peay, 151
5. Jacksonville State, 147
6. Southeast Missouri, 139
7. Morehead State, 117
8. Murray State, 108
9. SIU-Edwardsville, 99
10. Eastern Illinois, 76
11. Tennessee State, 53
12. Eastern Kentucky, 30